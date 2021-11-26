Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? | 2021-22 NBA season

Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks are surprisingly performing below expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. They had an outstanding run in the 2021 playoffs, reaching the conference finals, but have failed to be as productive so far this season.

However, things are starting to pick up for head coach Nate McMillan and his boys, as they are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak. As expected, Trae Young has been inspirational for the team, orchestrating the attack and entertaining the NBA community with his incredible floater/lob combo.

If the entire Hawks team were performing at the same levels Young has displayed, perhaps they would have been way higher in the Eastern Conference Standings. They are currently ranked ninth with a 10-9 record. The Hawks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their upcoming game.

The battle for supremacy between Trae Young and the Grizzlies' Ja Morant will be a fun watch, as whoever comes out on top in the matchup will almost certainly guarantee their team victory. While both players are exceptional talents, they approach the game differently.

Young has been a regular for the Hawks and is averaging 25.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 9.1 assists while shooting 45.3% from the field. He will undoubtedly be crucial for the Hawks as they travel to Memphis, but his availability is in question.

What is Trae Young's status for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

It has been a rough start to the season for Trae Young as he has had to play through several injuries. Although he has appeared in the Hawks' injury report often, he has played all 19 games. According to the Hawks' latest injury report, the All-Star guard is listed as "probable" for the game against the Grizzlies.

Brad Rowland @BTRowland Hawks injury report for Friday’s game in Memphis:



Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is probable.



Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable.



De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) is out.



Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. Hawks injury report for Friday’s game in Memphis:Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is probable.Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable.De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) is out.Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.

Despite being on the team's injury report due to a left ankle sprain, he will most likely feature in tonight's game. But McMillan will undoubtedly be cautious, perhaps limiting his minutes.

Young's contributions to the Hawks have kept them afloat so far this season. Without him, the Hawks might have a worse record. His best game was against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, while also shooting 61.5% from beyond the arc.

Elias Sports Bureau @EliasSports



He joined Oscar Robertson (1963 & 1965 vs. BOS), Elgin Baylor (1963 vs. BOS), and James Harden (2019 vs. GS). Last night, Trae Young became just the fourth player all-time with at least 42 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds in a win over the defending champs. #TrueToAtlanta He joined Oscar Robertson (1963 & 1965 vs. BOS), Elgin Baylor (1963 vs. BOS), and James Harden (2019 vs. GS). Last night, Trae Young became just the fourth player all-time with at least 42 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds in a win over the defending champs. #TrueToAtlanta He joined Oscar Robertson (1963 & 1965 vs. BOS), Elgin Baylor (1963 vs. BOS), and James Harden (2019 vs. GS). https://t.co/WWEXXxzVXt

The Hawks need every victory they can get this early in the season to not fall behind in the race for the top six in the East. Trae Young's presence will be a boost in their quest to overcome the high-flying Morant.

