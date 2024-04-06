Is Tyrese Maxey playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on 76ers All-Star's status (April 6)

Philadelphia 76ers standout guard Tyrese Maxey continues to be on the team's injury report, as he is listed as questionable for Philly's second and final matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies this season. The matchup is included in the NBA's four-game slate for Saturday.

His status for the game remain uncertains as the team plans to monitor him during the morning shootaround. They will aim to ensure there is no risk in playing their one-time All-Star in consecutive games, especially following his recent two-game absence due to a left hip injury.

The 76ers enter this game riding a wave of momentum, having clinched victory in their past three matchups. In their latest encounter, they overcame the Miami Heat 109-105.

Conversely, the Grizzlies have encountered difficulties of late, tallying 27 losses in their last 40 games. Nonetheless, they secured a 108-90 win in their previous game against the Detroit Pistons.

What happened to Tyrese Maxey?

Tyrese Maxey missed two of his last three games due to an ailing left hip, which snapped a streak of 10 games.

The timing of his injury remains ambiguous. He was added to the Sixers' injury report on Sunday. Maxey previously dealt with concussion and ankle injuries this season, resulting in his other absences.

He sat out four consecutive games due to a concussion sustained during the third quarter of a March 3 game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Tyrese Maxey lost his balance while driving to the basket and collided with Derrick Jones Jr.'s knee, resulting in a blow to his head.

He exited the game after the incident but later returned and finished the matchup, contributing 24 points to the 76ers' 120-116 victory.

Tyrese Maxey stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Maxey has appeared in just four games against the Memphis Grizzlies, going 2-2. He has averaged 21.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists with 0.5 steals and 1.0 blocks on 46.5% shooting from the field, including a subpar 15.8% from beyond the arc and and 93.8% from the free-throw line.

He missed their inaugural matchup this season due to the concussion injury in the second set of the team's back-to-back on March 6, in which the Grizzlies outmatched the 76ers 115-109 without Embiid and Maxey.