Is Tyrese Maxey playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on 76ers All-Star's status in NBA Play-In game (April 17)

The Philadelphia 76ers have their All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey as available for the upcoming Eastern Conference play-in clash against the Miami Heat on Wednesday for the seventh and eighth-placed matchup to secure the playoff spot as the seventh seed to face the second-seeded New York Knicks.

The 76ers will host the Heat due to their seeding advantage, and the loser between the two will have another shot at the playoffs to face the ninth and 10th seed matchup winner.

In the all-time regular-season matchups between the teams, the Heat hold a slight 71-67 advantage. This season, the teams evenly split their four meetings, with the 76ers claiming victory in the last two encounters. Among these was a notable 109-105 triumph on the road in the most recent clash on April 4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Transitioning to the postseason, the Heat have prevailed in two out of the three series contested between them and boast a 9-7 lead in head-to-head playoff victories. Notably, they secured a 4-2 series win in the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 76ers rank 15th in the league for scoring offense, averaging 114.6 points per game. Their performance in rebounding places them at 20th, with an average of 43 rebounds per contest, while they stand at 24th in assists, averaging 24.9 dimes per night.

Defensively, Philadelphia holds the ninth spot in scoring defense, allowing an average of 111.5 points per contest. Leading the charge for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, boasting averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season. Tyrese Maxey contributes significantly, with averages of 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

What happened to Tyrese Maxey?

Tyrese Maxey has missed three out of the past eight games due to a nagging left hip issue. The timing of his injury remains uncertain, as he was suddenly added to the Sixers' injury report.

Earlier in the season, Maxey faced challenges with concussions and ankle injuries, leading to other periods of absence. Following a concussion sustained during the third quarter of a March 3 game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center, Maxey sat out four consecutive games.

During that contest, Tyrese lost his balance while driving to the basket and collided with Derrick Jones Jr.'s knee, resulting in a head injury. Despite the incident, he returned to finish the game, contributing 24 points to the 76ers' 120-116 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback