Is Tyrese Maxey playing tonight against New York Knicks? Looking at 76ers guard's status for Game 3 (April 25)

The Philadelphia 76ers will have their 2024 Most Improved Player, Tyrese Maxey, available for the highly anticipated Game 3 of the first-round Eastern Conference playoff matchup against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

In a stunning turn of events, the Philadelphia 76ers squandered a five-point lead in the last 28 seconds of Game 2, ultimately losing by three points at Madison Square Garden. Despite battling illness, newly crowned Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey delivered a remarkable performance, tallying 35 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

His tenacity and resilience were evident as he overcame his health concerns to make a significant impact on the game. Additionally, Joel Embiid, despite grappling with a persistent knee issue, logged 39 minutes and contributed 34 points 10 rebounds and six assists, showcasing his determination and effectiveness on the court.

Philadelphia has seen promising leads slip away in both the initial encounters of the series, despite commanding double-digit leads earlier. The team's inability to maintain momentum in the crucial fourth quarter has proven costly. Joel Embiid, the Sixers' centerpiece, has expressed confidence in securing a series victory but acknowledges the immediate priority of clinching a win.

Embiid and standout performer Tyrese Maxey have showcased exceptional prowess to carry the 76ers' load throughout the series.

What happened to Tyrese Maxey?

Tyrese Maxey's recent woes due to a non-Covid illness add to a series of setbacks he's encountered throughout the season. Prior to his bout with illness, Maxey grappled with a nagging left hip issue, which prompted his sudden inclusion in the Sixers' injury report. Earlier in the campaign, he contended with concussions and ankle injuries, leading to intermittent spells on the sidelines.

Following a concussion suffered during a clash against the Dallas Mavericks on March 3, Maxey missed four consecutive games. Despite the setback, he returned to action and contributed 24 points in the Sixers' victory over the Mavericks.

Tyrese Maxey stats vs. New York Knicks

Maxey has appeared in 12 games against the New York Knicks, going 5-7 and losing both games he has played in the playoffs.

He has averaged 18.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists with 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks on 44.5% shooting from the field, including 40.9% from the distance and 86.5% from the free-throw line.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference's round-one playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV, including local broadcast available on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and MSG for home and away coverage.

