Is Zach LaVine playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls, led by Zach LaVine, are gearing up to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup between two Eastern Conference teams with postseason aspirations.

The Bulls started the season with a lot of excitement and hype in the East as new additions Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan have enabled Zach LaVine to play winning basketball. However, since the turn of the year, their form has dipped tremendously, winning only four of their last 10 games.

At times, LaVine has been performing at an MVP level this season. He is finally part of a team where he's surrounded by teammates who are competent enough for him to win games. LaVine and co. are fifth in the Eastern Conference. The 45-33 76ers are three games behind the Philadelphia 76ers and are hoping to cement the fifth spot in the East.

The Bulls have been plagued by injuries to LaVine and Lonzo Ball throughout the season but have still managed to win games. That is thanks due to the excellent coaching of Billy Donovan.

Fans could be curious to know the status of LaVine for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Zach LaVine is probable against Milwaukee Bucks

LaVine against the Orlando Magic

The Chicago Bulls have listed Zach LaVine as probable for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Injuries have plagued the superstar this season, missing 13 games due to knee issues. The Bulls have won eight of these games without their shooting guard.

LaVine picked up a knee injury against the Golden State Warriors and was forced to exit after playing a little over three minutes. He was, subsequently, sidelined for five games largely as a precaution.

The Bulls superstar, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, was seeking a second opinion from a specialist in Los Angeles. Nonetheless, he was scheduled to participate in the three-point contest during the All-Star Weekend after making his debut in the competition last season.

Zach LaVine is an integral part of the Bulls, as he's an offensive juggernaut that scores consistently on all three levels. He's averaging 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting the ball nearly 48% from the field and over 39% from the perimeter and a shade higher than 85% from the line. In the process, he has proved to the rest of the league that he's more than just a dunker.

With Lonzo Ball continuing to be out due to a knee injury, the Bulls have relied on LaVine to not only score the ball but also act as a playmaker.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Is Zach LaVine an MVP caliber player? Yes No 0 votes so far