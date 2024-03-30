Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on 2x NBA All-Star's availability (March 30)

After recovering from last year's season-ending hamstring injury, Zion Williamson is enjoying his healthiest stint yet with the New Orleans Pelicans, a key factor in the team's success in the NBA Western Conference.

Their matchup against the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 30 will be the second meeting between the two teams. The Boston Celtics have prevailed over the New Orleans Pelicans in their last five encounters. According to the recent injury report by the Pelicans, the former Duke Blue Devil is cleared to play against the Celtics.

Currently, the Pelicans sit in sixth place in the NBA Western Conference standings, trailing the LA Clippers by just one game, while also facing pressure from the Dallas Mavericks, behind by one game. Every game leading up to the NBA playoffs carries substantial weight in determining their final standing.

With this availability, it will be Williamson's 20th consecutive game without injury. However, the Pelicans will be without starting forwards Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado. Dyson Daniels' availability is uncertain pending evaluation by team doctors before the game.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

In 73 games this season, Zion Williamson has only missed nine games and his 62-game attendance so far is the most he had in his NBA career. His last missed game happened against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 10 where he was sidelined due to a foot injury. Since then, he has played 19 straight consecutive games, the longest stretch he has so far this season.

In the recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Williamson had a bad fall but managed to finish the game. Tallying 29 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one block, while maintaining an impressive 60% shooting accuracy, his impact on the court remains undeniable. He also shot an accurate 9-of-15 from the field.

Zion Williamson stats vs Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics was able to pull out a six-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans in their January 29 encounter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachussets.

On their previous encounter with the Boston Celtics on January 29 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, Williamson was the second-leading scorer with 26 points, with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. However, he was outshined by Jayson Tatum, who delivered a stellar performance with 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and one block.