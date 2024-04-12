Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on Pelicans' All-Star's status (April 12)

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed their forward Zion Williamson as available for the crucial Western Conference showdown against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. It's their third and final matchup of their season series, which is tied at one apiece. The game is included in the NBA's 15-game slate.

In a 135-123 triumph over the Sacramento Kings, the Pelicans asserted their dominance, securing their spot outside the Play-In Tournament. Maintaining control throughout, the Pelicans led by 23 points.

CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson contributed 31 points, with McCollum distributing seven assists and Williamson tallying as many as well. Trey Murphy III contributed 27 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Jose Alvarado's all-around performance included 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Dyson Daniels added 10 pointsd.

Shooting at an impressive 57.0% and 55.0% from beyond the arc, the Pelicans displayed remarkable accuracy, while the Kings managed 54.8% and 42.1%, respectively.

Furthermore, the Pelicans asserted dominance on the boards, out-rebounding the Kings by eight.

This season, the Pelicans are averaging 114.9 points per game, showcasing their offensive prowess with a shooting accuracy of 48.6% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Ranking ninth in the league for points scored in the paint per game and 11th in free throws made per game, New Orleans demonstrates a strong inside presence and efficiency at the charity stripe.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson scored 15 points against the Orlando Magic but faced a setback when he injured his left-hand finger in the later part of the second quarter on Apr. 3.

The injury occurred while he was attempting to block Jalen Suggs' layup. Despite the setback, Williamson returned to play portions of the third and fourth quarters, seemingly avoiding further harm.

However, Williamson's return was brief, as he was accidentally tripped by Gary Harris, prompting trainers to escort him to the locker room to check his finger, which was later confirmed by coach Willie Green.

However, Williamson returned and even made a dunk in the fourth quarter, but his involvement was cut short after he received a technical foul with over seven minutes remaining.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors?

The marquee Western Conference showdown between the Pelicans and the Warriors is scheduled for tipoff at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center is San Francisco.

The game will be aired locally NBC Sports Bay Area and WVUE for home and away coverage.