Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on Pelicans All-Star forward's status (April 14)

The New Orleans Pelicans have confirmed Zion Williamson's availability for the matchup against the LA Lakers on Sunday, marking their fourth meeting of the season, with the Pelicans aiming to even the series. This game is part of the NBA's 15-game lineup.

For much of the year, the New Orleans Pelicans were vying for the top spot in their division, but the Mavericks have clinched it. New Orleans has ascended to sixth in the conference standings, avoiding the early playoff contest among the 7-10 seeds. The team is firing on all cylinders, securing four consecutive victories.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They delivered a commanding performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. They defied odds as four-point underdogs in a 114-109 road triumph against Golden State on Friday. The Pelicans have covered the spread in three of their last five matchups.

Zion Williamson's recent performance on the court has been remarkable, with a notable display of scoring prowess, tallying a minimum of 25 points in three of his last four matchups.

The 23-year-old power forward particularly shone recentl tagainst the Kings, where he notched up an impressive 31 points. Throughout the season, Williamson has had solid averages of 23.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Expand Tweet

However, his scoring output has slightly dipped to an average of 23 points inth ree contests against the Lakers. Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram, the 26-year-old forward, had been sidelined due to a knee injury for a few weeks and missed Friday's action as well.

However, his participation remains uncertain, as he's listed as questionable. Ingram boasts season averages of 20.9 ppg and 5.1 rpg.

On another note, CJ McCollum, the 32-year-old shooting guard, has found his rhythm, consistently delivering impressive scoring performances, with all but one game this month seeing him surpass the 28-point mark.

McCollum recently contributed 28 points on Friday, maintaining an average of 20 ppg throughout the season.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson showcased his scoring prowess with 15 points against the Orlando Magic. But his performance was overshadowed by an injury to his left-hand finger in the later part of the second quarter on Apr. 3.

The injury occurred during an attempt to block Jalen Suggs' layup. Despite the setback, Williamson displayed resilience, returning to the court for the third and fourth quarters without exacerbating the injury.

However, his comeback was brief. He was inadvertently tripped by Gary Harris, prompting trainers to escort him to the locker room for a finger evaluation, as confirmed by Pelicans coach Willie Green.

Nevertheless, Zion Williamson demonstrated his determination by rejoining the game and executing an emphatic dunk in the fourth quarter. However, his involvement was curtailed after receiving a technical foul with over seven minutes remaining.