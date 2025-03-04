Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on Pelicans star's availability (March 4)

Zion Williamson is expected to play when the New Orleans Pelicans take on the LA Lakers on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Williamson is not listed on the Pelicans’ injury report. So, barring any last-minute injury, he should suit up.

Williamson has played in only 23 of the Pelicans’ 61 games this season. He missed most of the matchups because of a hamstring injury. The team has taken a preventive approach and restricted the former No. 1 pick from playing in both games of back-to-backs.

As the Pelicans-Lakers game is not a part of back-to-backs, Williamson’s participation is almost guaranteed. However, if it were up to Zion Williamson, he would be playing back-to-backs. He said in January, via SI:

"Let me make this clear to everybody out there. If I can play in the back-to-backs, I would. Physically, yes, I can. But I work for the Pelicans. They have decided that, based off the numbers, it's not smart to do that right now.

"If that's what they feel, I'm rocking with them on that. But yes, if I could play in a back-to-back, I would."

How has Zion Williamson fared against LA Lakers?

Zion Williamson has played the LA Lakers in nine regular-season games. He has a dismal 2-7 record in those outings. While Williamson and the Pelicans have struggled to get wins against LA, the forward has excelled on an individual level. He averaged 24.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists in those nine games.

Williamson has also been in a rich vein of form recently. He registered the first triple-double of his career on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. He had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 124–116 win.

In 23 games in 2024-25, Williamson averages 24.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals.

How and where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Lakers?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Lakers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST at Crypto.com Arena. Local broadcast of the game will be provided by Spectrum SportsNet and GCSEN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

