Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on Pelicans star forward's availability (Mar. 13)

Zion Williamson is available to play for the New Orleans Pelicans' matchup against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Williamson previously suited up for the Pelicans' last game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday, which ended in a 127-120 home win for New Orleans. He played over 32 minutes, leading the Pelicans' victory charge with his second career triple-double performance of 22 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and a block.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson had missed 27 straight games due to a hamstring injury he suffered earlier this season. Though he made his return from injury in January, the Pelicans continue to be careful with the former first overall pick and sat him out against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday in what was the second night of a back-to-back set.

Zion Williamson stats vs Orlando Magic

Zion Williamson has played three games against the Orlando Magic in his career and won one of them. He has averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals across those games.

Thursday's matchup will be the Pelicans' second and final encounter against the Magic this season. Orlando previously defeated New Orleans 115-88 at home during their first game in November, a matchup Zion missed.

Williamson is averaging 24.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in the 27 games he's played this season while shooting 56.4% from the field, including 23.1% from beyond the arc.

Ahead of the upcoming matchup, the New Orleans Pelicans are 14th in the Western Conference standings with an 18-48 record. They have won five of their last 10 outings following their win against the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic stand eighth in the East with a 30-36 record and have won three of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 97-84 home loss against the Houston Rockets on Monday.

How to watch Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Magic-Pelicans matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. It will be televised locally on Gulf Coast Sports and FanDuel Sports - Florida. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

