Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? New Orleans Pelicans superstar's availability status revealed (Nov. 29)

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Smoothie King Center tonight. The Pelicans are coming off back-to-back defeats against the bottom-table Utah Jazz and will look to end their losing skid. The 76ers, meanwhile, are one of the best teams in the East and are entering this game on a two-game winning streak.

Zion Williamson is available to play tonight. He has missed just four games this season and they weren't consecutive absences due to a major injury. Louisiana fans are excited this season because Williamson has been largely available.

He played just 29 games last year and missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season with major injuries and surgeries. Hence, watching him on the floor putting up consistent numbers is a sight for sore eyes.

The Pelicans do have a few players on the injury report ahead of this game. CJ McCollum's status was upgraded to questionable and that is big news for the franchise. He has missed the team's last 12 games due to a small pneumothorax in his right lung.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that CJ McCollum is aiming for a return in the upcoming homestand. He could either play tonight or on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Moreover, Trey Murphy III and Matt Ryan are doubtful to play and Dereon Seabron has been sent to the NBA G League. Murphy is dealing with a partial meniscectomy in his left knee and Ryan recovering from a strained right calf.

The Philadelphia 76ers have Kelly Oubre Jr., Jaden Springer and Danuel House Jr. sidelined for the game.

How to watch Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans take on the Philadelphia 76ers?

The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The tickets for the game are on sale for as low as $4 on Vivid Seats and $5 on Ticketmaster.

The game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports New Orleans for the Pelicans and NBC Sports Philadelphia for the Sixers. International viewers and fans without local cable can livestream the game with the NBA League Pass.

One can also tune in to the radio channels SiriusXM, WRNO 99.5FM and 97.5 The Fanatic to listen to the live broadcast of the game.

NBA Fans in India can watch Zion Williamson in action on the streaming service Jio Cinema along with NBA League Pass.

