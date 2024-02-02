Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Latest on Pelicans forward's status (February 2)

Zion Williamson continues to play well this season, despite some numbers being down in comparison to the past two years. In a much-anticipated head-to-head meeting against the 2023 No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama, all eyes will be on the matchup between the two No. 1 picks of their drafts. However, some are concerned with Williamson's status for the game.

So, is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? According to the New Orleans Pelicans' injury report, Williamson is listed as questionable with a left bone contusion. He is accompanied by Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle soreness) and Herbert Jones (right adductor soreness) on the report, who are both placed as questionable.

This will be the third time these two teams face each other this season as the Pelicans hold a 2-0 advantage. During the first meeting, Williamson put up 12 points (4-of-9 shooting) and seven rebounds in a 121-106 victory. In the second game, the Pelicans forward dropped 15 points (7-of-12 shooting) and eight rebounds in a 146-110 win.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson is dealing with a left bone contusion which sidelined him in two regular-season games in January. The first game was against the OKC Thunder on Jan. 26, as the Pelicans lost 107-83.

Meanwhile, his second missed game was on Wednesday night during a 110-99 win against the Houston Rockets. Jonas Valanciunas was the team's highest scorer at 25 points (10-of-15 shooting) and 14 rebounds.

However, before the second game he missed, Zion Williamson was able to play in in two games for the New Orleans Pelicans. He played on Saturday night's 141-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and Monday night's 118-112 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Zion Williamson's stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

In the four seasons that Zion Williamson has played in his NBA career, he has gone up against the San Antonio Spurs nine times. In those nine games, he averaged 23.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

His first outing against the Spurs was on Jan. 22, 2020, where he put up 22 points (8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range) and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, his highest-scoring performance happened on April 4, 2021, a game in which he dropped 33 points (13-of-23 shooting) and 14 rebounds.

In the scenario that he becomes available to suit up for tonight's third head-to-head meeting this season, fans could have a show in store as the numbers and the eye test speak for themselves.

Moreover, the final matchup between the two teams this season is scheduled on April 5.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs game is scheduled later tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern Time at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The matchup can be watched on NBA League Pass, Bally Sports SW-SA and Bally Sports New Orleans.

Additionally, fans can check out the game on radio channels such as SiriusXM, WOAI/KXTN and WRNO 99.5FM

