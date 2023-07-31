“It is discouraging” – LeBron James’ I Promise school draws attention from government officials after delivering underperforming results

Throughout his career, LeBron James has done a lot to help out the community. One of the biggest things he's done is open a school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

LeBron James opened the school five years ago, and it is now in some hot water. A recent story from the Akron Beacon Journal cited that no eighth grade student has produced a passing score in the state's math test. Along with this, the scores students have put up have been described as discouraging.

"But multiple years have gone by since the school’s fall class of eighth-grade students produced passing scores for Ohio’s math test, according to a report from the Akron Beacon Journal."

"The last time the students passed the state’s math test happened when they were in the third grade, per the report. One Akron Public Schools official described the test results as 'discouraging.'”

LeBron James' foundation releases statement about troubling test scores

While the I Promise school is part of the Akron public school system, it still falls under the tree of the LeBron James Family Foundation. Because of this, they decided to release a statement following this news stroy.

In the statement, the foundation remains committed to their goal and are ready to face any obstacles that are in their way.

“Because this work requires a long-term commitment, hard work, and a lot of love and care. And that’s what we bring each and every day because the I Promise School is more than a school. We’re here for the ups and downs, and will continue to wraparound our students and their entire families so they can be successful in school and in life, no matter the challenges and obstacles that come their way.”

The school is already backing up their words with action. Heading into this upcoming school year, a new principal will be taking over at I Promise.

Along with their commitment to improving the school, the NBA star is expanding on this project. The LA Lakers forward and his foundation just launched the "I Promise housing development" which features 50 units of affordable housing in Akron.

