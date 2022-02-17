“It just doesn't quite make sense to me that an away player who is unvaccinated can play in Barclays but the home player can't” - Adam Silver questions the New York vaccine mandate

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has done everything in his power to keep the league rolling during the pandemic. After a new variant of COVID-19 swept through the NBA earlier in the season, many thought there was a chance the league could be put on pause.

Instead, the NBA pivoted to allowing teams to bring on additional players without sacrificing roster spots, mainly by adding G League players. Since then, the outbreak hasn't kept any players out for an extended period of time recently.

There are still questions about how vaccine mandates in certain cities could impact the league. On ESPN's "Get Up" Wednesday, Silver expressed his opinion on the laws in New York City.

"This law in New York, the oddity of it to me is that it only applies to home players," Silver said. "It just doesn't quite make sense to me that an away player who is unvaccinated can play in Barclays but the home player can't.”

Adam Silver talks about vaccine mandates

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is still unable to play games in New York City because of a vaccine mandate.

With the All-Star break this weekend, the final stretch of games is just around the corner. Teams will be buckling down for a competitive push towards the playoffs. Because of vaccine mandates in New York City and Canada, there are still going to be unvaccinated players who are unable to play.

The most celebrated player connected to this issue is Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving. After standing firm on his stance on refusing the vaccination, Irving returned to the team and has only played in away games since January.

Under New York City laws, unvaccinated players playing for either NYC team are unable to participate in games in Brooklyn or in Madison Square Garden. The Nets play at the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Silver said he doesn't understand why opposing players who are unvaccinated are able to play in those games while the Nets or Knicks players cannot.

It would seem as if any unvaccinated player shouldn't be allowed to play in that arena if the rules are attempting to provide a safe environment for players and fans. With the playoffs starting in mid-April, the laws could have an impact on a number of teams' ability to have their full rosters for crucial games.

