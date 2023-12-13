"It's frightening": Kobe Bryant once highlighted Taylor Swift's creative prowess citing her ability to top chart-busting albums

Famous singer and musician Taylor Swift once got high praise from the late Kobe Bryant for her performance on stage and her ability to maintain consistent success in her career. The late NBA and LA Lakers legend was impressed by Swift's creativity and how she worked to stay on top.

Kobe Bryant, speaking on "The Jordan Harbinger Show" in 2019, waxed lyrical about the popstar:

"It is important to listen to people who do great things. It is not just genre-specific. Taylor has been at the top of the game for a very, very long time. How and why? How did she write? How did she get into that mental space to be able to create things over and over and over.

"It's a lot of pressure for her to follow up a No. 1 album with a better album, then follow up with a better album. I don't care if you don't like her music. Look at what she's doing. It's frightening. It's unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over.

"So, I look at things like that and try to learn from it as much as I can. You can't have that level of consistent success and not be a killer."

Taylor Swift has become one of the most famous musicians worldwide and recently became a billionaire solely by her music earnings.

Kobe Bryant once said that only NBA titles matter for the LA Lakers

After claiming the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the LA Lakers plan to hang a banner at the rafters of Crypto.com Arena for winning the NBA Cup.

After the team's plans went public, a video of Kobe Bryant, who retired as a five-time champion and two-time Finals MVP, surfaced where the legendary guard said that only NBA titles matter for the 17-time winners.

"This franchise does not hang division banners," Kobe Bryant said. "It does not hang conference championships. We hang one banner and one banner only, and that’s NBA titles. And you may not like it. You may think it sucks. You may think it’s not great sportsmanship. Get over it. It is what it is. It’s the city of champions for a reason."

The Lakers seek a record 18th championship this year, which will break the tie with their rivals, the Boston Celtics. The Lakers currently are at 14-10 in the West (sixth place), whereas the Celtics are on top of the East with a 17-5 record, tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the NBA.