"It’s like he lives in a glass building" - Coach K once gave weird analogy to describe LeBron James' basketball IQ

The GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James will wage for generations, but it's far easier to simply appreciate their greatness.

Jordan was an unstoppable scorer who could lock his opponents down at the defensive end, while James is a master manipulator with a unique ability to thrive in all aspects.

LeBron James has proven himself to be a 'thinker,' reading games on the fly and adjusting to counter whatever a defense or coach throws at him. Of course, James also boasts all the physical tools in the game and is among the most athletically gifted players to grace the NBA.

However, when it comes to other greats of the game, it's LeBron James' basketball IQ that stands out. Legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski once described James' understanding of the game as akin to living in a house made of glass.

“When I met LeBron, he only had a few windows, but then he learned how beautiful the game can be, so he put more windows in," Krzyzewski told Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins in December 2010.

"Now he sees the damn game so well. It's like he lives in a glass building. He has entered a state of mastery. There’s nothing he can’t do. God gave him a lot, but he is using everything. He’s one of the unique sports figures of all time, really, and he’s right in that area where it’s all come together.”

Krzyzewski's analogy, although abstract, was designed to praise LeBron James' ability to read and understand the game. It was based on how most players have a window or two in a metaphorical house that display their basketball IQ.

LeBron James once drew up his own game-winning play

During the 2015 NBA Finals, in the first season of LeBron James' return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA's all-time leading scorer decided to take matters into his own hands in the final seconds of a game against the Chicago Bulls.

On the 'No Chill with Gilbert Arena' podcast recently, Brendon Hayward recalled how James overturned a play call by David Blatt and proceeded to draw up his own play before taking the game-winning shot.

"When we get to the huddle and David Blatt-- I don't know why Blatt did this, but he draws the play up and yeah J.R. (Smith), you get right here and get the shot. Bron was like 'absolutely not,'" Hayward said.

"Bro, I've never seen this, he said, 'Absolutely not', grabs the clipboard, erases the play and said, 'All right, that's what we're gonna run, you go here, you go here'-- he was like, 'Yo, I'ma fake this way, I'ma pop to the corner and give me the ball right there, I'm gonna hit the shot'. I've never seen somebody draw up their own game-winner."

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't win the championship that year, but James would lead them to the promised land the following season before spending another two years in Cleveland.

LeBron James has won one championship since the Cavaliers' run in 2016, helping the LA Lakers raise another banner in 2020.

