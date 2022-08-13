“It’s like the reality shows my wife watches… Just waiting for somebody to throw a drink on somebody” - NBA analyst disappointed that the off-court stuff is part of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s resume

The 2022 NBA offseason has been filled with trade rumors concerning Brooklyn Nets duo Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. With all the resulting bad press, Marc J Spears is disappointed that this will be included in the resumes of two of the league's best offensive players.

It has been a dramatic few years for the Nets, and there promises to be more before the start of the season. So much focus has been placed on where the duo will play next season, with next to nothing on how gifted they are.

The Nets have been trying to trade Durant since the start of free agency. Although there have been several suitors, none have met Brooklyn's steep asking price.

For Irving, the LA Lakers have expressed their interest in acquiring the All-Star guard. With recent reports saying that the Lakers are now willing to include a second first-round draft pick, Irving might play for the Purple and Gold next season.

(via nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…) REPORT: The Lakers are now “willing” to include both 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a potential deal for Kyrie Irving.(via @Krisplashed REPORT: The Lakers are now “willing” to include both 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a potential deal for Kyrie Irving.(via @Krisplashed, nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…) https://t.co/hRvacdLbIG

On "The Hoop Collective," Spears could not hide his disappointment with the negative attention following KD and Irving.

"I hate that this is part of his resume for him, man, and this is part of Kyrie's resume, like, because they're two great of basketball players," Spears said. "We haven't talked nothing about KD's jump shot or his ability to be unstoppable or Kyrie's dribbling skills.

"And it's like the reality shows my wife watches, man. That's what this feels like, people. Like, I just waiting for somebody to throw a drink on somebody."

Although it has been unpleasant so far, it might get messier. KD has given the Nets an ultimatum and is determined to force his way out despite entering the first of his four-year extension.

Tsai has responded on Twitter Kevin Durant reportedly gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum, saying it's either GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash or him.Tsai has responded on Twitter Kevin Durant reportedly gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum, saying it's either GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash or him.Tsai has responded on Twitter 👀 https://t.co/Qd10rj8KuC

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving failed to win a title for the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving, left, and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Many are excited about the prospect of the Brooklyn Nets with a healthy Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played since joining Brooklyn at the trade deadline in February. With a full recovery from his back injury, he provides a significant boost.

There have been suggestions that Simmons could play at center, with Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Irving and Durant completing the starting lineup. Although they could become one of the league's best offensive teams, KD's ultimatum makes the possibility unlikely.

KD and Irving have been with the Nets since 2019. In the three years they have been together, all attempts to win a title have failed.

The Nets have not gone past the second round in the playoffs since both players joined the franchise. However, it is worth noting that KD did not play through the 2019-20 season due to an Achilles tendon injury and Irving played only 20 games that season.

With the possibility of both leaving this offseason, they might not get another opportunity to win a title together. The Nets will also have to look to other players in their quest for a championship.

