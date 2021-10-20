"It's my old team. Yeah, it matters" - Kemba Walker shares his thoughts on opening the 2021-22 NBA season against the Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker had a disappointing, injury riddled two-year tenure with the Boston Celtics. Walker averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 assists and four rebounds in 43 games during the 2020-21 season, where the Celtics were unable to make it past the first-round in the playoffs.

The Celtics management, keeping this in mind, decided it was time to cut the former All-Star loose and go in a different direction as they traded Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al-Horford and youngster Moses Brown.

Kemba Walker, when healthy, is a guard who can both score and playmake at an elite level, providing crucial buckets when his team needs him to. Walker will hope to have his vengeance with his new team, the New York Knicks, facing the Celtics in their season opener. The matchup will be something that matters to Kemba as he will be itching to show his old team what they have missed out on.

Speaking to The Athletic's Fred Katz, Kemba Walker replied in the affirmative when asked about whether the game would matter. Kemba said:

"Does it matter? Of course. It’s my old team. Yeah, it matters."

Kemba will be yearning to make the most of the opportunity to show up and show out in front of a packed Madison Square Garden against his old team who clearly thought that he was not good enough for them.

Can Kemba Walker guide the New York Knicks to a deep playoff run?

Kemba Walker during his inauguratory press conference

Kemba Walker has the ideal opportunity as he returns back to his hometown of New York to lead the team he grew up supporting. With the Knicks being in a critical phase of transition after a brilliant playoff run during the 2020-21 season, it was imperative that they get a star like Walker who is capable of getting them timely buckets and has proven himself to be a capable leader.

Kemba is coming off a couple of bad seasons with the Celtics but will come into this season with renewed optimism and a hunger to prove his doubters wrong. Walker is an ideal fit for the Knicks, and has the opportunity of a lifetime to guide the Knicks to a deep post-season run along with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

Kemba has proven that he has what it takes to lead a team after doing it time and again with a Charlotte Hornets team where he perpetually had no support. The Knicks will be hoping he can recreate some of that magic to boost their NBA playoff hopes.

