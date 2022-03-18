“It’s not that they’re not talented, they’re incredibly talented” - Jay Bilas believes Duke are fully capable of winning the NCAA championship

Although the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils have had two staggering losses recently, the team possesses one of the nation's most talented rosters.

There are plenty of experts and analysts who remain concerned that the team can put everything together for a lengthy NCAA Tournament run.

Duke (28-6) scored impressive wins over Kentucky (now ranked seventh) and top-ranked Gonzaga (the No. 1 overall seed) early in the season. The Blue Devils had just one nonconference loss, to Ohio State in late November. And their first three Atlantic Coast Conference losses were by a mere combined four points.

That's what made losing the home finale of coach Mike Krzyzewski's career to unranked North Carolina 94-81 on March 5 so surprising. Then, Duke lost 82-67 Saturday in the ACC Tournament final to unranked Virginia Tech in another puzzling outcome.

With the potential to have five players selected in the first round of the NBA draft, Duke has more talent than any team in the country.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Thursday, college basketball analyst Jay Bilas spoke about the team's overall talent. But the former Duke player and assistant coach stressed that the Blue Devils have a difficult road in March Madness.

"Duke is incredibly talented," Bilas said. "They can make the Final Four. They're fully capable of winning the whole thing, but they got a really difficult draw."

Duke Blue Devils prepare for NCAA Tournament

The Blue Devils will have a challenging road ahead.

The storylines surrounding Duke build with each passing day.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is retiring, will be participating in his final NCAA Tournament The Blue Devils could be one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament with their serious amount of talent. Most notable is freshman forward Paolo Banchero, who could be selected first overall in the NBA draft.

It's not going to be easy for Duke as Jay Bilas said during his ESPN segment.

If the Blue Devils can take care of business in the first round against Cal State Fullerton, they will face the winner of Michigan State and Davidson. Both of those teams have the ability to be dangerous underdogs.. If they reach the Sweet Sixteen, they could have to deal with teams like 12th-ranked Texas Tech (25-9) and Alabama (19-13), which make present troubles.

Alabama has lost three straight games, but their resume includes wins over No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 4 Baylor, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 15 Houston.

