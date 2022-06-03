“It takes away from the greatness of LeBron James” - Jay Williams says he doesn’t like the discussion on Steph Curry potentially winning more rings than LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors are preparing for another NBA Finals as superstar guard Steph Curry is looking to add another championship to his resume. After winning three titles with the Warriors already, Curry has the opportunity to continue to climb up the ranks of the league's all-time greats.

Curry has cemented himself as one of the greatest players ever, but adding another championship will continue to push the needle forward. It won't be easy for Curry, as the Warriors are set to take on a tough Boston Celtics team starting Thursday in San Francisco. With the Warriors looking like their old team again, it's not out of the question that the team could be in contention for years to come.

That could lead to Curry stacking up more championships. If that happens, some have wondered if he could overtake LA Lakers superstar LeBron James in terms of overall rankings. On ESPN's "First Take," Jay Williams said it's unfair to compare the two because it takes away from the greatness of James, even if Curry finishes with more rings.

“It takes away from the greatness of LeBron James,” Williams said.

Steph Curry looks to add another championship to his resume

Story continues below ad

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry at 2022 NBA Finals media day

The storylines heading into the NBA Finals will build as the series progresses. For now, it seems as if many are eyeing the potential for Steph Curry to add another championship to his resume. If the Golden State Warriors are able to bring home the title, Curry would tie LeBron James with four.

While the debate can continue to draw discussion, the context of the situation between the two players is always important.

With Golden State, Curry has been part of the most impressive dynasty in recent years.

Story continues below ad

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral True or False:



If Steph Curry wins the 2022 NBA Finals & Finals MVP, he is Top 10 or greater all-time. True or False:If Steph Curry wins the 2022 NBA Finals & Finals MVP, he is Top 10 or greater all-time. https://t.co/J0XuWYl6VG

On ESPN, Jay Williams said that comparing the two superstars is unfair, because Golden State has done a much better job of building an impressive roster. Williams said that comparing the two takes away from James' greatness, even though he wouldn't be surprised if Curry wins more championships in the end.

James, who will turn 38 in December, will be in his 20th season. He has been to 10 NBA Finals. James' longevity has reached an elite level. Three players have played in 20 NBA seasons, while four have played 21 and one (Vince Carter) has played 22.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far