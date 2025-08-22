Italy vs Greece Preview and Prediction - Aug. 22 | 2025 EuroBasket Preparation Game

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 22, 2025 05:59 GMT
Italy vs Greece Preview and Prediction - Aug. 22. (Photos: GETTY)
Italy vs Greece Preview and Prediction - Aug. 22. (Photos: GETTY)

There are still a few preparation games left on the FIBA schedule ahead of the 2025 EuroBasket, including Italy vs. Greece on Thursday in Athens. Giannis Antetokounmpo finally returned to the national team after missing the first games due to insurance issues.

Ad

"The Greek Freak" was simply unstoppable on Tuesday against Latvia. He finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in just 15 minutes. He went 9-for-12 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line as Greece earned an easy 104-86 win.

On the other hand, Italy has finalized its 12-man roster for the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. They were off to a hot start in their exhibition games, winning the first four against Iceland, Senegal, Latvia and Argentina before Latvia got one back on Wednesday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Italy vs. Greece Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Friendly

The basketball friendly between Italy and Greece is scheduled for Thursday at the OAKA Basketball Arena in Athens. It has a start time of 8 p.m. local time in Greece and 1 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's paid subscription platform.

Italy vs. Greece Preview

Ad

Italy has a 4-1 record entering Thursday's game in Athens, led by Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio. Former NBA players Danilo Gallinari and Nicolo Melli are also making some noise, while Nico Mannion's exclusion was surprising given his play for the national team over the years.

Meanwhile, Greece are feeling comfortable despite their 3-2 record in preparation games following Tuesday's win. Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in the lineup and has already proven that he'll be dominating the 2025 EuroBasket.

Ad

Italy vs. Greece Preliminary Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Italy

  • Darius Thompson
  • Marco Spissu
  • Danilo Gallinari
  • Nicolo Melli
  • Simone Fontechio
  • Giampaolo Ricci
  • Matteo Spagnolo
  • Gabriele Procida
  • Saliou Niang
  • Momo Diouf
  • Nikola Akele
  • Alessandro Pajola

Greece

  • Kostas Papanikolaou
  • Kostas Sloukas
  • Giannoulis Larentzakis
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Dinos Mitoglou
  • Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
  • Dimitris Katsivelis
  • Kostas Antetokounmpo
  • Vassilis Toliopoulos
  • Tyler Dorsey
  • Nikos Chougkaz
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo
  • Omiros Netzipoglou
  • Antonios Karagiannidis
  • Alexandros Nikolaidis
  • Alexandros Samodurov
  • Lefteris Liotopoulos
  • Nasos Bazinass

Italy vs. Greece Predicted Starting Lineup

Italy

G - Alessandro Pajola | G - Matteo Spagnolo | F - Simone Fontecchio | F - Nicolo Melli | C - Momo Diouf

Greece

G - Tyler Dorsey | G - Kostas Sloukas | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Dinos Mitoglou | C - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ad

Italy vs. Greece Predictions

With Italy playing for the second straight night, they could rest their best players or at least limit their minutes against Greece. Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely ramp up his conditioning with the start of the 2025 EuroBasket less than a week away. The prediction is a win for Greece.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications