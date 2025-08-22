Italy vs Greece Preview and Prediction - Aug. 22 | 2025 EuroBasket Preparation Game

There are still a few preparation games left on the FIBA schedule ahead of the 2025 EuroBasket, including Italy vs. Greece on Thursday in Athens. Giannis Antetokounmpo finally returned to the national team after missing the first games due to insurance issues.

Ad

"The Greek Freak" was simply unstoppable on Tuesday against Latvia. He finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in just 15 minutes. He went 9-for-12 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line as Greece earned an easy 104-86 win.

On the other hand, Italy has finalized its 12-man roster for the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. They were off to a hot start in their exhibition games, winning the first four against Iceland, Senegal, Latvia and Argentina before Latvia got one back on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Italy vs. Greece Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Friendly

The basketball friendly between Italy and Greece is scheduled for Thursday at the OAKA Basketball Arena in Athens. It has a start time of 8 p.m. local time in Greece and 1 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's paid subscription platform.

Italy vs. Greece Preview

Ad

Italy has a 4-1 record entering Thursday's game in Athens, led by Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio. Former NBA players Danilo Gallinari and Nicolo Melli are also making some noise, while Nico Mannion's exclusion was surprising given his play for the national team over the years.

Meanwhile, Greece are feeling comfortable despite their 3-2 record in preparation games following Tuesday's win. Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in the lineup and has already proven that he'll be dominating the 2025 EuroBasket.

Ad

Italy vs. Greece Preliminary Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Italy

Darius Thompson

Marco Spissu

Danilo Gallinari

Nicolo Melli

Simone Fontechio

Giampaolo Ricci

Matteo Spagnolo

Gabriele Procida

Saliou Niang

Momo Diouf

Nikola Akele

Alessandro Pajola

Greece

Kostas Papanikolaou

Kostas Sloukas

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dinos Mitoglou

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis

Dimitris Katsivelis

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Tyler Dorsey

Nikos Chougkaz

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Omiros Netzipoglou

Antonios Karagiannidis

Alexandros Nikolaidis

Alexandros Samodurov

Lefteris Liotopoulos

Nasos Bazinass

Italy vs. Greece Predicted Starting Lineup

Italy

G - Alessandro Pajola | G - Matteo Spagnolo | F - Simone Fontecchio | F - Nicolo Melli | C - Momo Diouf

Greece

G - Tyler Dorsey | G - Kostas Sloukas | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Dinos Mitoglou | C - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ad

Italy vs. Greece Predictions

With Italy playing for the second straight night, they could rest their best players or at least limit their minutes against Greece. Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely ramp up his conditioning with the start of the 2025 EuroBasket less than a week away. The prediction is a win for Greece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More