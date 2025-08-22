Italy vs Greece Preview and Prediction - Aug. 22 | 2025 EuroBasket Preparation Game

There are still a few preparation games left on the FIBA schedule ahead of the 2025 EuroBasket, including Italy vs. Greece on Thursday in Athens. Giannis Antetokounmpo finally returned to the national team after missing the first games due to insurance issues.
"The Greek Freak" was simply unstoppable on Tuesday against Latvia. He finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in just 15 minutes. He went 9-for-12 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line as Greece earned an easy 104-86 win.
On the other hand, Italy has finalized its 12-man roster for the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. They were off to a hot start in their exhibition games, winning the first four against Iceland, Senegal, Latvia and Argentina before Latvia got one back on Wednesday.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Italy vs. Greece Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Friendly
The basketball friendly between Italy and Greece is scheduled for Thursday at the OAKA Basketball Arena in Athens. It has a start time of 8 p.m. local time in Greece and 1 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's paid subscription platform.
Italy vs. Greece Preview
Italy has a 4-1 record entering Thursday's game in Athens, led by Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio. Former NBA players Danilo Gallinari and Nicolo Melli are also making some noise, while Nico Mannion's exclusion was surprising given his play for the national team over the years.
Meanwhile, Greece are feeling comfortable despite their 3-2 record in preparation games following Tuesday's win. Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in the lineup and has already proven that he'll be dominating the 2025 EuroBasket.
Italy vs. Greece Preliminary Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket
Italy
- Darius Thompson
- Marco Spissu
- Danilo Gallinari
- Nicolo Melli
- Simone Fontechio
- Giampaolo Ricci
- Matteo Spagnolo
- Gabriele Procida
- Saliou Niang
- Momo Diouf
- Nikola Akele
- Alessandro Pajola
Greece
- Kostas Papanikolaou
- Kostas Sloukas
- Giannoulis Larentzakis
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Dinos Mitoglou
- Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
- Dimitris Katsivelis
- Kostas Antetokounmpo
- Vassilis Toliopoulos
- Tyler Dorsey
- Nikos Chougkaz
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- Omiros Netzipoglou
- Antonios Karagiannidis
- Alexandros Nikolaidis
- Alexandros Samodurov
- Lefteris Liotopoulos
- Nasos Bazinass
Italy vs. Greece Predicted Starting Lineup
Italy
G - Alessandro Pajola | G - Matteo Spagnolo | F - Simone Fontecchio | F - Nicolo Melli | C - Momo Diouf
Greece
G - Tyler Dorsey | G - Kostas Sloukas | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Dinos Mitoglou | C - Giannis Antetokounmpo
Italy vs. Greece Predictions
With Italy playing for the second straight night, they could rest their best players or at least limit their minutes against Greece. Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely ramp up his conditioning with the start of the 2025 EuroBasket less than a week away. The prediction is a win for Greece.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for