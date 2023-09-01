Ivory Coast vs France FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Ivory Coast (Cote d'Ivoire) will be matched up against France on Sept. 2 for the Classification Round in the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Ivory Coast (1-3 record) is fresh off a 94-84 loss to Lebanon. It was a game where the team shot the ball at a decent clip of 44.8%, including 32.1% from 3-point range. However, it wasn't able to make things difficult for Lebanon, who had an incredible shooting display of 50.0%, including 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, France (2-2 record) is coming off a commanding 82-55 win over Iran. In the matchup, France shot 56.7%, including 33.3% from 3-point range. The team limited Iran to only 30.8% shooting, including 25.0% from 3-point range.

The upcoming game between France and Ivory Coast is set up to be an interesting matchup. It will be to France's game to win to improve its record to 3-2, but an upset from Ivory Coast would obviously be a great win as well.

Ivory Coast vs France: Date, time, and location

Location: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Date: Sept. 2

Time: 2:45 a.m. ET

Ivory Coast vs France: Streaming Details

The FIBA World Cup game can be streamed live either through Courtside1891 or ESPN+. Both streaming platforms will need a paid subscription to be accessed.

Ivory Coast vs France FIBA World Cup 2023: Rosters

Ivory Coast (Cote d'Ivoire)

Assemian Moulare

Charles Abouo

Bazoumana Kone

Amadou Sidibe

Patrick Tape

Maxence Dadiet

Mike Fofana

Solo Diabate

Vafessa Fofana

Cedric Bah

Nisre Zouzoua

Jean Philippe Dally

France

Sylvain Francisco

Elie Okobo

Nicolas Batum

Guerschon Yabusele

Evan Fournier

Nando De Colo

Terry Tarpey

Yakuba Ouattara

Mathias Lessort

Rudy Gobert

Isaia Cordinier

Moustapha Fall

Ivory Coast vs France FIBA World Cup 2023: Players to Watch

Ivory Coast (Cote d'Ivoire)

Jean Philippe Dally leads the team in scoring with 11.3 points per game (44.4% shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range). Alongside him is Solo Diabate, who is putting up 8.5 ppg (37.5% shooting, including 20.0% from 3-point range).

France

Evan Fournier is the team's leading scorer at 16.8 ppg (46.2% shooting, including 34.4% from 3-point range). Following Fournier in scoring average is Guerschon Yabusele, who is putting up 12.8 ppg (60.0% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range).

Minnesota Timberwolves defensive big man, Rudy Gobert, returned to action after being sidelined in France's game against Lebanon. In his return, Gobert dropped nine points (4-of-6 shooting) and nine rebounds. The Timberwolves center leads the team in rebounding at 8.3 rpg.

