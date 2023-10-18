Ja Morant 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting suspended All-Star guard's performance this season

Recognized as one of the most electric players in the modern NBA, Ja Morant is an interesting choice for fantasy players curious about his projection for the 2023-24 NBA Fantasy. From his incredible athletic ability to his exciting highlight reels, Morant should be a quality pick for fantasy drafts.

However, there are concerns about the status of the two-time all-star following his off-court controversies and 25-game suspension for the upcoming season. Compared to past seasons when the only concern with Morant was injuries, now fans will have to monitor and remain cautious with how he turns out this season.

With that said, the Grizzlies' star's 2023-24 NBA Fantasy outlook does not look strong compared to how he fared in previous fantasy drafts. According to RotoWire, Morant is ranked 75th which is a major dip for a player of his caliber. His 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 regular season is one of the main factors that led to his NBA fantasy draft placement.

What does Ja Morant bring to an NBA Fantasy Draft team?

If one were to look past the risks in selecting Ja Morant for one's NBA Fantasy Draft team, the Grizzlies star remains one of the best scorers for his position.

Despite the outside distractions that plagued his 2022-23 season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Morant put up 26.2 points (46.6% shooting, including 30.7% from 3-point range), 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

His explosiveness is already a given as he is capable of putting up a huge number of points consistently while finishing off at a decent shooting efficiency clip. Aside from his scoring ability, Ja Morant has also thrived in dishing out assists and also contributed in rebounding.

Additionally, Morant averaged 1.1 steals per game last season which makes it a total of four categories on the stat sheet that the Grizzlies star is capable of contributing.

According to Fantasy Pros, Ja Morant should remain a second-round pick in drafts as there are more suitable players to choose from. Morant has too many risks entering this season with more question marks than assurances.

Fantasy Pros also mentioned that Morant will most likely appear in 57 games in the upcoming regular season. His third season in the league also saw him play in 57 games and still put up 27.4 points and 6.7 assists per game. Last season, the Grizzlies all-star logged 61 games and averaged 31.9 minutes per game