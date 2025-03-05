Ja Morant's ex KK Dixon makes special trip to Chicago and honors Derrick Rose’s daughter with wholesome tribute

Ja Morant's ex, KK Dixon, has been separated from the Memphis Grizzlies star for a couple of years but still maintains a close relationship with the star and the basketball connections that extended to her through him. Everyone following the NBA is aware of how close Ja Morant got to his idol Derrick Rose, especially after their stint together with the Grizzlies, and it would appear that KK Dixon and Alaina Rose have stayed close too, beyond the relationship shared by their famous partners.

Dixon took to Instagram to share photos of her trip to Chicago with her daughter Kaari to stop by at the birthday celebrations in the Rose household for Derrick Rose's daughter, Layla.

"Happiest bday to our Layla girl! Big 7!!! We love you!!!" captioned Ja Morant's ex, KK Dixon, sharing pictures of Alaina Rose with Layla Rose at her birthday party in Chicago.

Ja Morant's ex, KK Dixon's Instagram story from Layla Rose's birthday celebrations - Source: Instagram

Dixon's Instagram story also contains photos of Ja Morant and Dixon's daughter Kaari and Rose's daughter Layla from their time together in Memphis.

Ja Morant's ex previously shared footage of her daughter and Rose's son playing basketball together

This wasn't an isolated incident that displayed the connection between the families, as KK Dixon had in the past shared clips of her daughter Kaari and Derrick Rose's son London at "basketball camp" together. Morant, who has often been compared to Rose for their explosive playing style, has credited Rose for teaching him "how to be a man."

Ja Morant and Derrick Rose during their stint together with the Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Getty

With Rose's son playing for Morant's AAU team and Ja Morant's ex travelling to Chicago with their daughter to celebrate a birthday in the Rose household, it is clear that the Grizzlies' decision to bring in Derrick Rose to mentor their young star did pay off and this relationship could prove key to shaping Morant away from the troubles he has had in his relatively young NBA career.

