Jack Black calls former India captain Virat Kohli the ‘Michael Jordan of cricket’

Virat Kohli is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. He is a rare cricketer whose popularity transcends a cricket ground.

Various global personalities have acknowledged that they are aware of Kohli's brand appeal, even if not familiar with the sport he plays.

A clip of popular actor Jack Black, from an old interview, saying that Kohli is his favorite cricketer is doing the rounds on social media. Black has been known to have varied interests, but cricket is something new, even for him.

The 54-year-old Grammy award winner went one step further, comparing him to a basketball legend. He put King Kohli and Michael Jordan in the same realm.

I have to say though Virat Kohli is my favourite cricket player of all time. Of all the cricket players, he is the most expressive. He is like the Michael Jordan of cricket.

High praise for someone who's still playing, and why not? With 76 centuries, 12902 ODI runs, and an average of 50 in all forms of professional cricket, Virat Kohli is on track to become more accomplished individually than some of the greats in Indian cricket. He seems to be the only one who can come close to Sachin Tendulkar.

That's the same as someone averaging 30+ points throughout their career in basketball terms. That is exactly what Michael Jordan did, averaging 30.1 PPG, despite playing in Washington at the fag end of his career, where he would average around the 20 mark for 2 seasons.

Virat Kohli and Michael Jordan have similar statures in their respective countries

The two may be vastly different in terms of the sports they play, but their mentality is what has captured the hearts of the fans. Both of them are flamboyant and passionate, managing to stand out on account of immense self-belief.

Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian on Instagram, competing globally with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Michael Jordan himself. He's beaten out musical celebrities Taylor Swift and Beyonce, and his net worth is on the rise.

The comparison Jack Black made might seem far-fetched at first, but the closer you look, the more apt it feels. Not many can drive hundreds of thousands to sit in front of a television and fill stadiums like Jordan used to and Kohli continues to do.