Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray and more: 5 probable selections for the Sacramento Kings' No. 4 draft pick

The Sacramento Kings are the most fascinating team in the NBA ahead of the draft. After securing the fourth pick during the lottery, analysts have claimed that the draft really "starts" with the Kings pick at number four.

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly been active in trade discussions. After trading for star big man Domantas Sabonis at last year's trade deadline, it's clear the Kings are trying to make a push towards reaching the playoffs.

Here's a look at five potential options for the Sacramento Kings for the fourth selection in Thursday's NBA Draft.

Five draft options for the Sacramento Kings

#1 Jaden Ivey

Purdue Boilermakers sophomore guard Jaden Ivey.

If the top-three of the draft go as expected, the Sacramento Kings will have the opportunity to select Purdue guard Jaden Ivey. The Kings have been rumored to be active in trade talks for the fourth selection, mainly because numerous teams are smitten with the Purdue guard.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Jaden Ivey's evolution as a shooter will play a huge role in the way NBA defenses choose to guard him throughout his career. Went from shooting 26% to 36% for 3 this season, but still has room to grow, especially pulling up in mid-range. He shows flashes of dynamic shot-making. Jaden Ivey's evolution as a shooter will play a huge role in the way NBA defenses choose to guard him throughout his career. Went from shooting 26% to 36% for 3 this season, but still has room to grow, especially pulling up in mid-range. He shows flashes of dynamic shot-making. https://t.co/f9WiOfyaQJ

Sacramento's roster already features De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell, but Ivey has some of the biggest upside of any prospect in this class. If Sacramento wants to take the best player available, regardless of fit, Ivey would be the correct choice.

#2 Keegan Murray

Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore forward Keegan Murray at the Big Ten Tournament.

While the Kings have been connected to Jaden Ivey, they're also reportedly high on Iowa Hawkeyes' sophomore forward Keegan Murray. It's been rumored that the Kings ownership wants to make a push towards the playoffs. If that's the case, the team could look to draft Murray, who would be more of a "fit" selection.

The Trade Deadline @_TradeDeadline



Source: "If the Kings stay at No. 4, Keegan Murray seems to be the likely choice. The Pacers and Spurs also covet Murray, and the Knicks and Wizards have been linked to [Jaden] Ivey in trade-up scenarios." (via @JeremyWoo Source: si.com/nba/2022/06/22… "If the Kings stay at No. 4, Keegan Murray seems to be the likely choice. The Pacers and Spurs also covet Murray, and the Knicks and Wizards have been linked to [Jaden] Ivey in trade-up scenarios." (via @JeremyWoo)Source:si.com/nba/2022/06/22… https://t.co/Kuwp4Gv2zW

Murray was one of the most impressive players in college basketball last year and has the ability to be a force on both ends. He averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.4% overall and 39.8% from 3-point range.

#3 Shaedon Sharpe

Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe.

Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe has become the "mystery" of this draft class. After enrolling in Kentucky midway through the season, Sharpe didn't play a single game for the Wildcats.

The Ringer @ringer



and Could Shaedon Sharpe be the steal of the draft? @BillSimmons and @KevinOConnorNBA examine his potential and discuss the perfect landing spot for the potential NBA lottery pick: Could Shaedon Sharpe be the steal of the draft?@BillSimmons and @KevinOConnorNBA examine his potential and discuss the perfect landing spot for the potential NBA lottery pick: https://t.co/0oRcqaIOJu

One of the top recruits in the high school ranks, Sharpe has the upside to become a superstar at the next level. Teams will proceed with caution with Sharpe, as he hasn't played competitive basketball in over a year. Regardless, the Kings might see it as a rare opportunity to swing on Sharpe's upside.

#4 Bennedict Mathurin

Arizona Wildcats sophomore Bennedict Mathurin.

One of the most impressive players throughout the pre-draft process has reportedly been Arizona Wildcats wing Bennedict Mathurin. After impressing as a freshman, Mathurin took a massive leap forward in his development during his sophomore year.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Which team should try and get him? 🤔 Bennedict Mathurin can pass, shoot and score at an elite levelWhich team should try and get him? 🤔 #NBADraft Bennedict Mathurin can pass, shoot and score at an elite level 🏀Which team should try and get him? 🤔 #NBADraft https://t.co/5whzR2repJ

He's an athletic wing with the ability to space the floor and score at multiple levels. Mathurin would give the Kings another dangerous weapon on the perimeter, with his ability to fill up box scores.

#5 Dyson Daniels

G-League Ignite Guard Dyson Daniels at the 2021 NBA G League Winter Showcase.

One of the hottest names throughout the pre-draft process has been G-League Ignite combo guard Dyson Daniels. The Australian-born product has a sensational feel for the game and is arguably one of the top wing defenders in this class.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA



Dyson Daniels, G League guard expected to go from 5-10:



Ousmane Dieng, French forward who played in NBL that’ll go in the 8-14 range:



@ringer Full scouting reports for two of the risers through the NBA draft process…Dyson Daniels, G League guard expected to go from 5-10: nbadraft.theringer.com/dyson-daniels/ Ousmane Dieng, French forward who played in NBL that’ll go in the 8-14 range: nbadraft.theringer.com/ousmane-dieng/ @ringer nba Full scouting reports for two of the risers through the NBA draft process…Dyson Daniels, G League guard expected to go from 5-10: nbadraft.theringer.com/dyson-daniels/Ousmane Dieng, French forward who played in NBL that’ll go in the 8-14 range: nbadraft.theringer.com/ousmane-dieng/@ringer @ringernba https://t.co/CJJbGh86zU

Although Daniels would be a "wildcard" for the Sacramento Kings at fourth overall, they could view Daniels' upside as too intriguing to pass up. The Kings could also look to move back a couple of spots while still adding Daniels to their roster.

