Jaden McDaniels' pregnant girlfriend Allison Audrey shares yearning message with throwback clip as due date nears

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend, Allison Audrey, is yearning to get back to the gym while going through the last few weeks of her pregnancy. In a throwback video shared by Audrey on her Instagram, she flaunted her pre-pregnancy figure at the gym and expressed her excitement to start working out at the gym after the pregnancy.

"Reminiscing 😭 I can't wait to get back in the gym!!!!" Audrey captioned her story.

Though she hasn't shared her due date, almost two weeks ago, Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend shared with her 152k followers on Instagram that she's enjoying her final few weeks with the baby bump.

"Enjoying my last few weeks with baby bump," Audrey captioned her story.

Allison Audrey announced her pregnancy with McDaniels in April.

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey shares pregnancy wish as due date approaches

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend has keenly shared her pregnancy journey with her followers on social media while also giving suggestions to mothers who are due. With her due date approaching soon, Allison Audrey previously shared that she wants her baby to be delivered without any medical intervention and shared the steps she's taking to ensure the same.

Audrey shared a video featuring her curb walking and suggested mothers who'll be due soon start doing the same at 36 weeks.

"If you know you know... and if you don't start at 36 weeks!!"

Later, in a series of Instagram stories, Audrey elaborated on her suggestion, clarifying that curb walking helps the baby position itself for arrival.

“For those who are asking: Curb walking causes the pelvis to open and helps the baby's head to descend. So you're just helping your baby position him/herself for arrival 😊,” wrote Audrey on her IG story.

“It's not that I'm tired of my baby being in my belly, it's just that I want him to come out with no medical assistance (aka induction) so I'm doing whatever is in my hands to assist him,” she wrote on her following IG story.

Jaden McDaniels and Allison Audrey will both become first-time parents.