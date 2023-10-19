Jalen Brunson 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Knicks star’s performance this season

Jalen Brunson reached a new level of NBA stardom after an incredible playoff run. The New York Knicks star increased his production from the regular season and could be in line for a big fantasy basketball campaign. Can Brunson see a new level of production in the 2023 season?

Brunson is surely going to be the number-one option for the Knicks this season. Last year, he took a bit of a secondary playmaking role as Julius Randle led the squad. After his strong performance in the playoffs, the offense will run through Brunson.

He averaged a career-high 35.0 minutes per game last season. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau loves to leave his stars on the floor as long as possible, so Brunson should continue to have a high usage rate.

Brunson put up 24.0 points per game in the regular season last year. He bumped it up to 27.8 ppg in ten postseason contests. He could see an average closer to his playoff numbers this season and could become a solid early-round pick.

CBS Sports projects Jalen Brunson to score 32.6 fantasy points per game. He projects to total 2,495 fantasy points this season, which would be a bit of a decline from last season.

In 2022-23 Brunson put up 39 fantasy points per game, amassing 2,650 points. CBS expects a similar yet slightly less productive year, however, those numbers are still solid for a consistent starter and perhaps a second or third-round pick.

The protected dip in production would be a bit of a surprise. Brunson elevated his game in the postseason and took control of the team while his All-Star counterpart Julius Randle struggled. Brunson should be the highest-usage player on the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson will benefit from Knicks' offseason activity

The Knicks did not acquire any big stars this offseason, so there is no new competition to take away from Jalen Brunson’s minutes or opportunities. He should still be in line for a huge season and is a safe pick for your fantasy basketball league.

Brunson can also help in other categories. He shot 41.6 percent from 3-point range last season. He also can add steals and dishes out assists, and averaged 6.2 assists per game last season.

While the dip in projections may be concerning, there is a very real chance Jalen Brunson can surpass them in the 2023 season.