James Harden Injury Update: The Beard set to miss game against Pelicans as Houston Rockets face fitness concerns

Raunak Jaiswal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Published Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019 IST

James Harden
James Harden

In addition to the absent Russell Westbrook who is sitting out back to back games in order to ease his way back to full fitness, it has now been confirmed that James Harden is also set to miss the Houston Rockets' clash against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Harden is out with a right toe sprain, an injury he suffered during last night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Additionally, it's been reported that in the absence of the star backcourt, Austin Rivers and Eric Gordon will start the game for Mike D'Antoni's side.

Harden's toe injury

Despite staving off the Brooklyn Nets easily on a night when Harden had 44 points on 63% shooting from the field, a forgettable accident took place on the court. Teammate Danuel House Jr. and Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie fell into James Harden during the game and the 2018 MVP looked to have been hurt.

Harden did go on to claim post the match that he was fine. Him being ruled out of today's game could simply be a precautionary step but we'll have to wait and see how the situation develops. Other noticeable absentees for Houston besides Harden and Westbrook includes Clint Capela who is currently nursing a bruised heel.

