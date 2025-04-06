James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers have exceeded expectations in 2025. After a disappointing exit in the 2024 playoffs due to a loss against the Mavericks and losing Paul George in free agency, the Clippers were expected to endure a rough transition, with their draft capital also in a precarious position. However, the team surprised the world and, in Harden's words, has agreed to the buy-in from the personnel.

Ad

Harden and the Clippers began the season with minimal expectations but have mounted a serious playoff charge in a packed Western Conference. When asked what makes this year's Clippers team different from last year's on Sunday, Harden said:

"It’s just different. It’s just different. Different team … We got guys that know their role and know what they’re supposed to be doing consistently on a night to night basis. From the beginning of the season. It’s just a different team."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When pressed about what promoted the positive change in LA, the former MVP said:

"Personnel. You guys know. You know the players we had last year."

The Clippers were criticized repeatedly over the past few seasons for not mounting a serious challenge for the NBA title despite the star power they packed. This year, with a more collective effort, the team has looked much more threatening, and Harden's statements reflect a culture shift that has come into the team after their "big three" split up.

Ad

James Harden has personally had a career resurgence, making the All-Star team after a two-year absence

While the Clippers' roster construction to replace Paul George takes most of the credit for the team's success this season, with Kawhi Leonard also having missed time during the season, Harden's return to form has also been a key part of the team's success.

Ad

James Harden with Steph Curry at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game - Source: Getty

After a troubled stint with the Sixers and a lukewarm start to his Clippers career, many had written Harden off along with the Clippers. However, the former MVP has responded with a strong season, averaging 22.5 points and 8.6 assists per game. Harden is making a return to All-Star levels of production.

The Clippers are now just 1.5 games behind the No. 3 Lakers in the West. They could realistically avoid the play-in tournament and pose a threat to any team that faces them in the Western Conference playoffs. How far can this Clippers team go, without the weight of expectations to bring them down and a new collective spirit fuelling them forward?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Achyuth Jayagopal Achyuth Jayagopal is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field with The Sports Rush and Sportskeeda. He is also a qualified lawyer and is pursuing a Master's degree in Sports Business and Management.



Achyuth's favorite team is the Milwaukee Bucks. One of the reasons Achyuth started following basketball was the story of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as his journey is extremely inspiring. Achyuth has been rooting for Giannis and the Bucks ever since.



When not writing or watching basketball, Achyuth is mostly focused on his coursework. That said, in his downtime, Achyuth plays a lot of sports games, watches movies and appreciates traveling. He also enjoys cooking and replicates his favorite dishes when he is away from home. Know More