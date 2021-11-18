Ranking James Harden’s 5 best 3-point shooting percentage seasons 

James Harden, a.k.a."The Beard," is known across the NBA for his deft shooting and dribbling prowess.

His reactive game style and quick release make him tough for defenders. The 32-year-old shooting guard has played for three different franchises. The Oklahoma City Thunder picked him third overall in the 2009 NBA draft.

After three seasons in Oklahoma, Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets and spent nine seasons in Texas. There, he blossomed into a prolific scorer but never reached the NBA Finals. Now, in his second season alongside Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets, he continues his quest for his first NBA title.

In his 14 years, he has averaged 36.4% from 3-point range, making 2,489 of his 6,841 3-point shots.

Here's a look at his five best 3-point shooting percentage seasons:

No. 5: Houston Rockets, 2012-13

In the 2012-13 season, Harden attempted 6.2 shots from deep per game, making 2.3 of them. He shot 36.8% on 3-pointers in his fifth-best 3-point shooting season.

The way Harden played -- before the offseason's rule change -- he drew many fouls by making sure he made contact with the defender when he shot. In 2012-13, he led the league in free-throw attempts with a total of 792.

He averaged 25.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game and shot 43.8% from the field.

No. 4: Houston Rockets, 2014-15

At age 25, Harden led Houston in scoring with an average of 27.4 ppg. From deep his average improved to 37.5%, making 208 of his 555 attempts. And again, he led the league in both free throws made (715) and attempted (824).

In the 2014-15 season, he scored 35-plus points in 17 games, missed just one game and led Houston to the Western Conference Finals, only to lose 4-1 to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

No. 3: Oklahoma City Thunder, 2009-10

As a rookie in Oklahoma City, Harden, the third pick in the draft, averaged 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He played 1,738 minutes, coming off the bench in all 76 appearances. His job was to be a second unit scorer, and he did that with 37.5% from deep – an impressive number for a rookie.

The Thunder went up against Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. They could not advance after losing 4-2, and the Lakers went on to win the championship.

