Top 5 Highest Scoring Games in James Harden's career

James Harden is one of the most creative offensive players in the NBA today. His ability to take advantage of defenses shifting out of position and drawing fouls is unmatched. Attempting a career average of 8.7 free throws a game, Harden has all defenders on notice.

With his keen sense of scoring and his ability to split the defense to find his bigs in the dunker's spot, Harden is a walking triple-double machine. His ability to drop dimes at will make him even more lethal as he drives to the hoop.

James Harden began his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009. Their young core, consisting of Harden at sixth man alongside Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka, would face off against LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals.

He would then go on to play for the Houston Rockets, where he would emerge as a superstar caliber player. Playing alongside stars like Dwight Howard and Chris Paul and reuniting with former teammate Russell Westbrook along the way.

After a disappointing end to the 2019-20 playoffs, James Harden would eventually demand a trade and would go on to join the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season.

Putting on an offensive display each season after his trade to the Rockets, Harden averaged 36.1 points and 34.3 points per game in his last two seasons with the Rockets, respectively. He won his first NBA MVP award in the 2017-18 season.

With a known potency for offensive ingenuity, here are five of James Harden's highest scoring games in the NBA.

#1 Harden goes off for 61 points vs New York Knicks: 23/01/2019

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks: James Harden goes to work against Tim Hardaway Jr.

James Harden put on an offensive clinic in this performance against the Knicks. Shooting 44.7% from the field and 88% from the charity stripe, James Harden drew a total of 25 fouls and attempted 38 shots to get to 61 points. Harden shot only 25% from beyond the arc.

James Harden took advantage of the poor matchup situations this young and inexperienced Knicks team created. Often being matched up with Tim Hardaway Jr. or Emmanuel Mudiay, Harden managed to get his shot over them at will.

Harden also recorded 15 rebounds along with four assists and five steals for the game.

#2 James Harden scores 61 points against the San Antonio Spurs: 22/03/2019

James Harden argues about a call for the Houston Rockets

Two months after his stellar performance against the Knicks, James Harden dropped 61 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

Harden scored 61 points on 34 attempts from the field. Shooting 55.8% from the field and a whopping nine made threes, Harden also went 82.3% from the charity stripe. He attempted 17 free throws for the game.

James Harden brought the Rockets back from the brink of losing to win the game in the fourth quarter.

