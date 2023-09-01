Japan vs Cape Verde Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The group stage of the FIBA World Cup 2023 has concluded. The classification round is well underway, with the teams that have been relegated to fight for spots 17-32 having played one game already.

The next set of games in the classification round will pit Japan and Cape Verde against each other. Japan is looking like the best among Asian teams at the FIBA World Cup.

They were the only Asian team to bag a win in the group stage as they took down Finland by 10 points on the second day of the tournament. Unfortunately, that was not be enough for them to go through to the second round.

In their first matchup in the Classification Round, Japan found themselves trailing by 15 points against Venezuela. However, the crowd at Okinawa rallied behind their team as the hosts eventually won by nine points (86-77) to improve to 2-2 in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde also finished the group stage with a 1-2 record, with their only win coming at the expense of the Venezuelans. Despite the win, they, too, were unable to escape being relegated to the classification round.

Unfortunately for them, they would not have the same comeback story that Japan had in their first classification round game, as they fell to Finland by 23 points (100-77). They now have a 1-3 record at the tournament.

Japan vs Cape Verde FIBA World Cup 2023 prediction and odds

The team with the best record from each continent in the FIBA World Cup 2023 tournament will punch a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Only one team from both Asia and Africa will advance. Japan is in the best position to qualify among Asian teams, as they hold the best record and are way ahead in the points table.

Meanwhile, a lot of things will need to go right for Cape Verde to qualify from Africa, as both Egypt and South Sudan hold a 2-2 record. Cape Verde will need to win by a certain amount of points against Japan. They also need both Egypt and Sudan to lose their next games to have a chance at qualifying for the Olympics.

Here are the odds for the upcoming Japan vs Cape Verde matchup in the FIBA World Cup:

Moneyline: Cape Verde +350, Japan -455

Over/Under: 162.5 (O: -110, U: -110)

Spread: Cape Verde +8.5 (-112), Japan -8.5 (-108)

Japan roster

Yuki Togashi

Yuki Kawamura

Makoto Hiejima

Yuta Watanabe

Yudai Baba

Yudai Nishida

Joshua Hawkinson

Keisei Tominaga

Shuta Hara

Soichiro Inoue

Hirotaka Yoshii

Koya Kawamata

Cape Verde roster

Ivan Almeida

Joel Almeida

Kevin Coronel

Anderson Correia

Beto Gomes

Kevin Gomes

Patrick Lima

Kenneti Mendes

Fidel Mendonca

Jeffrey Nunes Xavier

Walter Tavares

William Tavares

