Jarred Vanderbilt 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting LA Lakers forward, impact and minutes

The 2023-24 NBA season is concluding on Sunday, and the LA Lakers are looking forward to having Jarred Vanderbilt back in their lineup soon. Fans weren't able to witness a full season of healthy basketball from the two-way forward.

The Lakers are eighth in the Western Conference as they continue to play for a better position in the Play-In Tournament. They have a chance to secure the eighth spot, as the Sacramento Kings have more losses and fewer wins than them. Fans will get to see the final picture for the tournament after Sunday's potentially action-packed season ending.

Although the Lakers have relied heavily on their stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, there were instances where the team needed the role players more. One of the players who hasn't made any impact this season is Vanderbilt. As the postseason approaches, the team will expect him to return to action soon.

The forward has spent most of the time on the bench as he continues to deal with injuries, which has limited him to 29 games.

Jarred Vanderbilt's season stats

Vanderbilt missed plenty of games this season due to injuries. The Lakers' season started without him, and his first game with the team this season was on Dec. 2, 2023. The forward was healthy and played for 26 straight games before getting sidelined once more.

Despite the injuries, he has posted these numbers for the season:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Jarred Vanderbilt `5.2 4.8 1.2 1.2 0.2 51.8% 29.6% 66.7% 20

Jarred Vanderbilt's playoff stats

Vanderbilt has made three appearances in the playoffs. Last season was where he became more involved in a team's postseason run. Below are the numbers he has had in his postseason career:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Jarred Vanderbilt 4.3 3.8 0.7 0.8 0.6 42.5% 24.1% 70% 15.9

Strengths and weaknesses

Vanderbilt has shaped his career as one of the decent defenders in the power forward position. At six-foot-eight, he's quick enough to guard shorter players. Additionally, he can handle his own against big men, with his six-foot-11 wingspan.

Offensively, though, he's limited. Vanderbilt can't create his shots and needs a good playmaker to score. The defensive forward is also inefficient from beyond the arc and has a career-best 29% efficiency from deep.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

The Lakers are looking to make a deep postseason run, and they need Vanderbilt. Defensively, he helps the team with his ability to guard multiple positions.

There isn't any clear indication when the forward will return, as he deals with a foot injury. But if he returns, he could be on the floor for around 15-16 minutes, similar to what he averaged last year.

The team needs a backup defender to help Anthony Davis anchor the defense. Davis has held his own on both ends, so having the star forward have too many responsibilities on the court might end up badly for the Lakers.