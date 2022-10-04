"When you talk about the Jordan brand... that means you're doing something right at a high level" - NBA Hall of Famer believes Luka Doncic has earned the right to 'have his own shoe'

Luka Doncic recently received his first signature shoe with Jordan Brand. His Dallas Mavericks head coach and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd reacted to the news during a recent interview.

Luka Donkicks @LukaDonkicks



The 8 colorways for the Jordan Luka 1 that have had a retail release and/or been worn by 8… for 77.The 8 colorways for the Jordan Luka 1 that have had a retail release and/or been worn by @luka7doncic thus far. 8… for 77.The 8 colorways for the Jordan Luka 1 that have had a retail release and/or been worn by @luka7doncic thus far. https://t.co/R2u4RL9K5c

Speaking with 'Fanatics View,' Jason Kidd was handed two variations of Luka Doncic's signature shoe and reacted by giving his star player credit, stating:

"When you talk about a signature shoe and you have that jump man on it, that means you're special."

Kidd, who made the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, was asked about his own Jordan shoe and the feeling of being on Jordan Brand. He responded by stating:

"When you talk about the Jordan Brand, again, the jump man himself - when he gives you a shoe, that means you're doing something right at a high level, and Luka deserves his own shoe."

One of the star players in the NBA today, Luka Doncic is definitely deserving of his own shoe. Many questioned why it took so long for the star to receive a signature shoe, as he is now entering his fifth season in the NBA. Now that Doncic has received his first shoe, while remaining a top-level player, it is likely that he will continue to have signature shoes throughout his NBA career.

Watch Jason Kidd's comments on Luka Doncic's signature shoe below (starting at the 1:13 mark):

Can Luka Doncic lead the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA title?

Luka Doncic has already emerged as a superstar level talent. The only thing keeping some from labeling him as such is that his Dallas Mavericks haven't had the postseason success typically associated with superstars. Following the midseason acquistion of Spencer Dinwiddie, however, the team seemed to click.

MavsMuse @MavsMuse Luka Dončić with Spencer Dinwiddie last season:



30.1 PPG

9.6 RPG

8.1 RPG

1.1 SPG

+61

16-5 Record



— Tha Mavs won the most games in the NBA after the trade. Luka Dončić with Spencer Dinwiddie last season:30.1 PPG9.6 RPG8.1 RPG1.1 SPG+6116-5 Record— Tha Mavs won the most games in the NBA after the trade. https://t.co/lAsBNBLOKi

The Mavericks were also able to advance past the first round of the postseason for the first time in Doncic's career, losing to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors. In the offseason, the Mavericks attempted to improve their frontcourt by acquiring big man Christian Wood.

Over the past two seasons, Wood has averaged 19.1 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.4% from three. His ability to play both in the paint and on the perimeter makes him a great fit next to Doncic. While the Mavericks are not considered a favorite in a deep Western Conference, they should be an improved team in 2022-2023.

