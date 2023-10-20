Jaylen Brown 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Celtics All-Star's performance this season

Jaylen Brown is coming off the best season of his career and the Boston Celtics rewarded him with the richest contract in NBA history. Brown signed a five-year, $304 million extension that will be in the books starting next season. But how would that affect Brown's performance this upcoming campaign?

Brown finished last season as the 47th-best fantasy basketball player in nine-category formats. He has been a Top 50 fantasy player in the past few years and will likely remain in that range in the coming seasons.

Despite being mocked online for not having a "left hand," Brown was an All-Star last season and averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 49.1% from the field and made 2.4 3-point shots per game, but his free throw shooting was only at a 76.5% clip.

While the Boston Celtics trust Jaylen Brown to continue being the team's second-best player, the 26-year-old swingman could be on his way to having a down season in terms of scoring.

The addition of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday would cut into usage, but his efficiency would likely increase. Porzingis can stretch the floor, which would open up a lot of space for Brown. Holiday is also a capable scorer and playmaker, but don't be surprised if Brown or Jayson Tatum bring the ball for a few possessions.

NBA Fantasy Basketball strategy for Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics (Photo: NBA.com)

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics has an average draft position of 36.4 in Yahoo! Sports, which means he's getting selected in the third round. That's not a bad position for a player like Brown, who can provide a high field goal percentage, points, steals and 3-points made.

The 26-year-old star can also get a decent amount of rebounds and assists for his position, but his free throws have always been a weakness. That makes him a perfect fit for teams that want to punt free throws. He'll be great in a team that will build around players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.

Doncic and Antetokounmpo are notorious for their subpar free throw percentage, which is very similar to Brown. With Brown also a scorer, he fits in a build with either of these players because points are hard to come by after the third round with many power forwards and centers from round four to six.

