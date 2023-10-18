Steph Curry 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Warriors All-Star's performance this season

Steph Curry has been one of the best fantasy basketball options in the past decade due to his high-volume scoring, 3-point shooting and efficiency. Curry finished last season inside the Top 10 in Yahoo! Fantasy despite a couple of missing games due to injury.

The fantasy outlook for the two-time NBA MVP in the 2023-24 fantasy basketball season is great. He was the sixth-best fantasy basketball player last season after averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He also averaged 4.9 made threes per game, which is a huge boost for the category.

Curry almost had a 50-40-90 season, missing it by 0.7%. He shot 49.3% from the field, 42.7% from beyond the arc and 91.5% from the free throw line. Injuries have been a problem for the four-time NBA champ over the past few years. However, he has not suffered any season-ending injury since the dreaded 2019-20 season.

Steph Curry is currently ranked No. 7 in Yahoo! fantasy basketball heading into the 2023-24 NBA season. Curry is behind the clear-cut No. 1 fantasy player in the world, Nikola Jokic. Players from No. 2 to No. 6 — Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum — are interchangeable

The arrival of Chris Paul could force Curry to play more shooting guard, which means he'll get more points and 3-points made. He'll likely be more efficient considering Paul's top-notch playmaking. His turnovers might also go down, which is good news for Curry owners.

NBA Fantasy Basketball strategy for Steph Curry

As mentioned above, Steph Curry is currently the No. 7 ranked player in fantasy basketball. That means he'll likely be the seventh overall pick in most drafts. He could also be drafted earlier than No. 7 or later possibly until the No. 10 picks.

If you own the seventh pick, it's a no-brainer to select Curry as your main fantasy player of the season. He will give you a lot of points and 3-points made, while also having a strong field goal percentage, high free throw percentage and good assists numbers.

Steph Curry can also provide some decent steal numbers. That's six categories already, with the 35-year-old superstar creating a problem in rebounds, blocks and turnovers. Most fantasy managers don't care about turnovers so you don't have to worry about it.

Rebounds and blocks are plenty until the sixth round, so fantasy managers are advised to build on points, assists and steals in rounds two and three. Start adding big men in the next three rounds before completing your draft with players who can provide threes and steals.

