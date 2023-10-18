Giannis Antetokounmpo 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Bucks MVP's performance this season

For years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has graced NBA Fantasy owners with across-the-board stats from points, blocks, steals, rebounds and assists. The 2022-23 season was subpar for "The Greek Freak," but this fantasy season could be different.

Last season, Antetokounmpo played 63 games and averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks. While the numbers were top-10, he had his lowest averages in blocks and assists.

For the percentage stats, Antetokounmpo's 57.2 on free throws was the lowest since the 2017-18 season. Meanwhile, his field goals were a steady 55.3%. The turnovers were the highest he had in his career, at 3.9 per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Because of his low averages in blocks, steals and free throws, the Bucks big-man's Yahoo! Fantasy ranking dropped out from the top five. He's now behind Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Steph Curry.

With the arrival of Damian Lillard, the former league MVP now has a prime point guard to lead the attack as the Bucks look make a big push to get the best record in the regular season.

The inclusion of Lillard in the starting lineup will help boost Antetokounmpo's field goal percentage and help lessen the turnovers. Most NBA fantasy owners are starting to snag him as early as the third-overall pick, which is quite understandable.

With a motivated Antetokounmpo entering the new season, he should put up numbers similar to his MVP years.

NBA Fantasy strategy with Giannis Antetokounmpo

As the eighth-ranked player in Yahoo! Fantasy, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one you build your team around.

He should be a good choice to take fourth overall with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid off the board. If you're picking eighth overall, you may be lucky if he's still available.

With Antetokounmpo as your main fantasy player, you should be careful in selecting your next players. They should at least average 78% on their free throws to compensate for Antetokounmpo's poor foul shooting.

Do target players with high assists rate in your next two to three picks, as you would also need to fill up that stat next with Giannis Antetokounmpo as your first pick.