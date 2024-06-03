Jaylen Brown Stats vs Dallas Mavericks: Numbers, record and more ahead of 2024 NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown is slated to play a colossal role for the Boston Celtics in the upcoming 2024 NBA Finals. The 27-year-old forward is preparing for a marquee battle against the Dallas Mavericks that will decide the NBA champions for the season. The 2024 NBA Finals begin on June 6, with Game 1 scheduled to be played at the TD Garden in Boston.

The upcoming NBA Finals will be the first time Jaylen Brown will square off against the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs. Brown might be the second best player in the Boston Celtics roster, but the Dallas Mavericks will have their job cut out to curtail the offensive juggernaut.

Jaylen Brown won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award after the Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers. He will look to continue his solid form in the upcoming Finals.

Brown averages 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 13 games against the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks played twice against each other in the 2023-24 regular season. Brown played both games and was instrumental behind the Celtics winning both contests.

In his first game, Brown dropped 34 points on 59.1% shooting. In the next game against the Mavericks, he scored 25 points on 55% shooting.

Jaylen Brown's 2024 NBA playoffs numbers

Jaylen Brown is the Boston Celtics' second leading scorer in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Brown only trails Jayson Tatum in that category, averaging 25.0 points per games, compared to Tatum's 26.0.

Player GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG 3PM FG% 3PT% FT% Jaylen Brown 14 36.7 25.0 6.1 2.6 1.1 0.6 2.6 2.0 54.1 36.8 63.0

Brown has played 14 games in the 2024 NBA playoffs and made a herculean impact for the Celtics, averaging 25 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The three-level scorer is shooting 54.1% from the field and 36.8% from the 3-point range. The only area he seems to have been struggling is at the free throw line, where he's shooting an ordinary 63%.

With Tatum likely to garner a ton of attention from the Mavericks defenders, Brown has every chance to continue his rich vein of form on the offensive end.

In some ways, Brown, playing his second NBA Finals, holds the key to the Celtics winning their 18th NBA championship.