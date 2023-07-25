Jaylen Brown supermax contract vs Kylian Mbappe's unreal $776 Million offer: Examining Celtics superstar's latest extension

Jaylen Brown just agreed to the richest contract in NBA history. He is the first player to cross the $300 million total value threshold.

Two-time All Star Brown and the Boston Celtics agreed to a supermax contract extension worth $304 million over five years. He will be under contract with the Celtics until the 2028-29 season.

He will make $52.3 million in the first season of the new deal and is due to rake in a whopping $69.1 million in the final year of the deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brown may have agreed to the largest NBA contract ever, but it is nothing compared to the money Kylian Mbappe could make in football. The PSG striker was reportedly offered a one-year deal worth $776 million to play one season with Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabian league is shelling out huge cash to attract players to its newly restructured league. The club also offered $332 million to PSG as a transfer fee. The transfer fee alone is more than Brown’s total contract value.

Jaylen Brown will make more than Celtics co-star Jayson Tatum. That could change when Tatum is eligible for his own supermax extension next summer.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. BREAKING: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the franchise, per sources. This is the richest deal in NBA history, negotiated by agent Jason Glushon.Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. pic.twitter.com/MQ6NKILY8Q

Is Jaylen Brown the highest paid player in the NBA?

Jaylen Brown will become the highest paid player in the league in the 2024-25 season once the contract kicks in. Steph Curry will be the highest paid player in the league next season at $51.9 million. He will have a lot more competition once newly signed max extensions kick in after next season.

The cap went up and the contracts are up, too. The new CBA allows the elite stars to make more money than ever before.

Nikola Jokic previously held the record for largest contract value in the NBA. He signed a $276 million extension with the Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Mbappe’s proposed contract would be the highest athlete contract of all time. He would pass the previous record set by Lionel Messi. The GOAT of football made $674 million over four years with FC Barcelona from 2017-21.

Messi passed up a bloated offer from the Saudi league to join Inter Miami at MLS. Messi will make a reported $150 million over 2.5 years in salary alone with the club. He has a plethora of incentives and equity stakes as part of the contract.

Saudi Arabia did attract Christiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr signed him for $214 million over 2.5 years.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!