“Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown they look up to guys like that”- Brian Scalabrine believes 10x NBA All Star has a mentor and a scorer in him for Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the league. They reached the NBA Finals last season but lost to the Golden State Warriors. They have improved this offseason and may add Carmelo Anthony. On SiriusXM NBA Radio, former Celtics player Brian Scalabrine said Anthony could be a decent role player and a great mentor.

"Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, they look up to guys like that," Scalabrine said. "They looked up to Joe Johnson and Brad [Stevens] thought it was really cool to bring Joe Johnson in. I think it should be the same kind of thing."

The former NBA player compared Anthony to the signing of Joe Johnson that took place in December 2021. The Boston Celtics signed Johnson, despite him being 40, to guide and mentor the younger players.

Carmelo Anthony is a 19-year NBA veteran. He's been on great teams that had a chance to win the title and teams that struggled to get to a .500 record.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two young stars with bright futures. The young Celtics team could use another veteran presence.

The oldest player on the team is Al Horford, who is 36. The Boston Celtics also have Danilo Gallinari (34), but he is out indefinitely with a torn ACL.

Despite being one of the best forwards in the league, Jayson Tatum averaged only 21.5 points on 36.7% shooting in the 2022 NBA Finals. Carmelo Anthony could potentially help him improve.

Anthony's on-court impact could help Boston Celtics

Carmelo Anthony is 38 and is past his prime. However, he could still be a valuable addition to the Boston Celtics. Besides his mentorship, the 10-time All-Star could be a decent role player.

Anthony could fill the void caused by Gallinari's injury. He's a decent scorer who averaged 13.3 points per game for the Lakers last season. He'd most likely be the sixth man in Boston.

Anthony had several 20-point games last year, including a 29-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets. The forward shot 9-for-13 in this game and made seven out of 10 long-range attempts.

The Celtics could benefit from Anthony's services. The Celtics want to return to the NBA Finals, so having a seasoned veteran could help them.

