Jayson Tatum pulls up in $3400 Dolce & Gabbana jacket to help Celtics extend their 6-game winning streak vs Bucks

Boston Celtics star player Jayson Tatum arrived at the TD Garden in style as they face the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. The Celtics are on a roll, winning six straight games lately. They have a chance to extend their streak tonight, but the Bucks are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Tatum arrived in the arena wearing a Dolce & Gabbana puffer jacket. According to sources, it's worth $3,400 and can be paired with a pair of pants that boast a similar pattern as the jacket. The brand's logo can be seen on every nook and cranny of the jacket.

Watch the video below to see Tatum rock the unique jacket in the arena.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The last game that the Celtics played was against the Detroit Pistons, where they won, 119-94. The former Duke star wasn't available during that game as he dealt with an ankle injury. But that didn't matter as Boston was too talented for Detroit, even without their best player.

Tonight, Tatum has been cleared to play against the Bucks, which should be an interesting game. Milwaukee walked away with the win in their previous meeting, with Bobby Portis leading.

Tatum has a chance to redeem himself tonight since he only had seven points in their previous meeting. The Bucks demolished the Celtics that night, making the coaching staff sit their starters in the second half after a 37-point lead.

The only starter who scored in double digits was Jaylen Brown with ten, and that was not enough.

Also read: Top 5 NBA duos entering 2024 Playoffs ft. Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown

Former NBA player criticizes Jayson Tatum's clutch gene

Many are expecting the Celtics to win the title this season after their impressive offseason moves. Their stellar starting lineup has propelled them to victory in 54 games so far. One of the key players for their achievement this season has been Jayson Tatum.

However, despite his incredible play for the team, people still doubt their potential to win the title this season. One major reason why he's being criticized is because of his inability to close out games. Former NBA player Austin Rivers is one of the people who haven't bought into the Celtics because of it.

"This team is very vulnerable in some ways," Rivers said. "Closing the game is one. They don't close the game the best... [Tatum] has not been the best down the stretch, particularly in the clutch."

Expand Tweet

Since Tatum entered the league, he's led the team to multiple regular season wins. But they've faced problems in the postseason, costing them the Larry O'Brien trophy. For the 2023-24 season, they've impressed many, but the true test will take place in the playoffs.

Also read: Jayson Tatum shoes tonight: What did Eastern Conference Player of Month rock vs Suns? (March 14)