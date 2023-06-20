Jazz NBA draft picks 2023: When do the Utah Jazz pick? Order and more explored

The Utah Jazz have a ton of flexibility heading into next season. They have players on expiring contracts, partially guaranteed deals and three first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Following the trades of former franchise players Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz are set nicely for the future. Utah’s future could start immediately if it nails its picks in the deep and talented draft.

The Jazz own the ninth, 16th and 28th picks of the draft. CEO Danny Ainge has several options regardless of how the board falls when they start to add rookies to the roster.

The Utah Jazz could draft instant difference-makers with the 9th and 16th picks

Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks could still be available when the Jazz open the 2023 draft. He is highly rated as a prototypical NBA wing who consistently makes an impact on both ends of the floor.

In his lone collegiate season, he averaged 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 blocks. Scouts highly praised his versatility, which will enable Utah coach Will Hardy to be creative with his lineups. A starting unit of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Hendricks will be entertaining to watch.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Taylor Hendricks can switch on-ball and protect the rim, defensive skills that NBA playoff teams desire. He's a good 3-point shooter and a willing screener too.



With these traits he's "safe" but he needs to improve his handle to raise his ceiling.



Ranking: 7th

Draft Range: 5-11 Taylor Hendricks can switch on-ball and protect the rim, defensive skills that NBA playoff teams desire. He's a good 3-point shooter and a willing screener too.With these traits he's "safe" but he needs to improve his handle to raise his ceiling.Ranking: 7thDraft Range: 5-11 https://t.co/4tpF1boSDq

Hardy’s potential first five has size, length, shooting and defense. Utah’s roster was limited last year and yet it still made noise. An improved lineup with Hendricks is expected to do more.

The guard spot has to be improved next season for the Utah Jazz. Sexton can play point guard or he can become the shooting guard. Regardless of where he spots, the Jazz need another reliable shooter and playmaker.

Kobe Bufkin, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cason Wallace, Jordan Hawkins and Keyonte George are the names that have been assigned to Utah in mock drafts. With how Bufkin and Hood-Schifino have been heralded, they may not make it past the 12th spot.

The Utah Jazz may have to choose between Wallace, Hawkins and Keyonte George as part of the future of their backcourt. Wallace from Kentucky could be tailor-made for them.

Logan Adams (He/Him) @LoganA_NBA This is the main danger as Cason Wallace in the halfcourt right now, and somewhere he’ll continue to grow.



Big, strong guard who can handle and navigate screens extremely well, or just back down a smaller-guard.



Flashes a great mid-range game as a counter as well. This is the main danger as Cason Wallace in the halfcourt right now, and somewhere he’ll continue to grow. Big, strong guard who can handle and navigate screens extremely well, or just back down a smaller-guard. Flashes a great mid-range game as a counter as well. https://t.co/PbRFjmvbKq

The former Wildcat is considered by most scouts to be the best on-ball defender among perimeter players. He has the size (6-4) and wingspan (6-10) to be a pest on the defensive end.

Wallace isn’t too shabby on offense, too. He averaged 11.7 points on 44.6% shooting, including 34.6% from behind the arc. He added 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals to his resume.

If Will Hardy keeps Collin Sexton playing point guard, the Utah Jazz could select Jordan Hawkins. He doesn’t have Wallace’s elite defense, but he is a much better shooter. Hawkins averaged 16.2 points behind 7.6 3-point attempts per game on 38.8% shooting from deep.

Hoop Herald @TheHoopHerald



Nobody is talking about NCAA Champion, Jordan Hawkins



In a normal class he would be dominating the headlines



Ridiculously deep field



(Via )



The way you know how loaded this NBA Draft class is:Nobody is talking about NCAA Champion, Jordan HawkinsIn a normal class he would be dominating the headlinesRidiculously deep field(Via @NoCeilingsNBA The way you know how loaded this NBA Draft class is:Nobody is talking about NCAA Champion, Jordan HawkinsIn a normal class he would be dominating the headlinesRidiculously deep field (Via @NoCeilingsNBA 🎥) https://t.co/F93wD8XtsS

Jordan Clarkson has a player option next season. If he leaves or is traded by the Jazz, Jordan Hawkins will be even more valuable.

Keyonte George is arguably the more complete player than Cason Wallace and Jordan Hawkins. George’s playmaking, solid defense and timely baskets were crucial for Baylor last season.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Keyonte George is unlike scoring centric guards from past drafts such as Cam Thomas—he had games for Baylor with a positive impact when his shot wasn't falling like vs. West Virginia because of his playmaking skill and solid defense. And yes, his scoring flashes are awesome too. Keyonte George is unlike scoring centric guards from past drafts such as Cam Thomas—he had games for Baylor with a positive impact when his shot wasn't falling like vs. West Virginia because of his playmaking skill and solid defense. And yes, his scoring flashes are awesome too. https://t.co/ggxzuuTZPF

The Utah Jazz will have at least a solid backup guard regardless of who they pick from the three.

Utah could target a forward with the 28th pick of the NBA draft

The Utah Jazz needs an upgrade over Rudy Gay if the veteran opts into his $6.4 million deal. They have several options with the 28th pick to address this.

If Jaime Jaquez Jr. from UCLA is still available, Utah should just nab him. He is a tough, gritty and the kind of glue guy every team needs. The former Bruin may be undersized under the boards, but he will battle with everything he’s got anywhere the team wants him to play.

Jaquez Jr. averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals in his senior year at UCLA. He’s not likely going to challenge minutes as a starter, but he will be an enviable piece coming off the bench as a two-way forward.

Kelly Olynyk is in the final year of his contract with the Utah Jazz. Only half of his $12 million deal is guaranteed. Utah will need frontline depth as he could be traded or could be injured.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, who played power forward and center for Indiana for four years, could be a solid option. He has the size, length and defense to even spell Walker Kessler from time to time.

