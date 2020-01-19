Jeff Teague deal might be the start of Towns-D’Angelo union | NBA Trade Rumors

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors

What's the rumor?

Jeff Teague was traded to the Atlanta Hawks by the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Allen Crabbe, who will be a catch and shoot option around Towns and Wiggins. It is a move that is speculated by many a step towards the pursuit of D'Angelo Russell.

According to Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Wolves have not yet given up on Golden State Warriors' guard, D'Angelo Russell, and this trade was a step to intensify their pursuit for him.

In case you didn't know...

The Minnesota Timberwolves wanted to get their hands on Russell last summer before the Golden State Warriors played the spoilsport for them. Russell ended up in Golden State, where he has been able to produce exceptional numbers this year. However, what happens when Curry and Thompson return to the lineup?

Russell is a ball-dominant player who can't fit into Warriors' system in the long-term. The Warriors currently are not showing any interest in trading away Russell but don't mind hearing offers for him. Many NBA experts believe that if any offer which leaves them awestruck comes their way, they won't mind trading away Russell.

The heart of the matter

The Wolves, who have a record of 15-27 for the season, need to shake some things up in the lineup. Getting Allen Crabbe in the trade gives them a shooting option around Wiggins and Towns but leaves a big spot open at the guard position.

Getting Russell to fill that hole will be a long shot before this trade deadline but has better chances of happening in the summer. D'Angelo will be a reliable shooter for the team and can space the floor for Wiggins. He can create opportunities for Towns, during pick-and-roll, and help him get the ball as much as he wants. In return, Warriors won't mind clearing space for a better player who can fit into their system.

What's next?

The Timberwolves are on a five-game losing streak and play the in-form Denver Nuggets on Monday, who can increase the number to six.