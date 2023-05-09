Jerry West: The lasting legacy of "The Logo" on today's NBA

Jerry West, a name synonymous with basketball greatness, has left an indelible mark on the NBA as both a player and an executive.

Known as "The Logo" due to his silhouette being the basis of the NBA's iconic emblem, West's impact on the league extends far beyond his playing days. Jerry West helped shaped the modern NBA, from his legendary playing career to his influential front-office decisions that have changed the course of basketball history.

Before he became an influential NBA executive, Jerry West was a dominant force on the basketball court. A prolific scorer and tenacious defender, West spent his entire 14-year playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his tenure, he led the Lakers to nine NBA Finals appearances and one championship in 1972. West's individual accolades include 14 All-Star selections, 12 All-NBA Team selections, and a scoring title.

Beyond his statistical achievements, West's playing style and approach to the game have had a lasting influence on today's NBA. His ability to score from anywhere on the floor, combined with his unrelenting competitiveness, set the stage for the modern-day shooting guard.

Martin Brian Ansah @DaAnsahonSports Jerry West hits a 60 foot shot to tie the game. If the nba had 3 pointers it would have put the lakers up 2-1 in the 70 nba finals vs the Knicks. #nbafinals Jerry West hits a 60 foot shot to tie the game. If the nba had 3 pointers it would have put the lakers up 2-1 in the 70 nba finals vs the Knicks. #nbafinals https://t.co/gOCYGgfutU

Players like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade all drew inspiration from West's skill set and mentality, adopting aspects of his game into their own.

Jerry West had front-office acumen and helped build dynasties

Jerry West's impact on the NBA continued long after his playing career ended, as he transitioned into a successful and influential front-office executive.

West's basketball acumen and keen eye for talent have helped shape multiple championship teams, cementing his status as one of the league's greatest basketball minds.

As general manager of the Lakers from 1982 to 2000, West played a pivotal role in constructing the "Showtime" Lakers of the 1980s (which featured Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy). This dynasty claimed five NBA championships during West's tenure, redefining the fast-paced, flashy style of play that has become a hallmark of the modern NBA.

In the late 1990s, West's vision and bold moves in the front office once again altered the course of the league. He orchestrated the trade for a young Kobe Bryant and signed free agent Shaquille O'Neal, forming a dynamic duo that would go on to capture three consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002.

Jerry West was the architect of the Golden State Warriors' Superteam

Jerry West's influence on the NBA reached new heights when he joined the Golden State Warriors as an executive board member in 2011. His guidance and insight played a crucial role in the formation of the Warriors' superteam, which dominated the league from 2015 to 2019.

West advocated for the drafting of Draymond Green in 2012, recognizing the potential of the versatile forward. He also famously advised against trading Klay Thompson for Kevin Love in 2014, a decision that allowed the Warriors to maintain their core of Stephen Curry, Thompson, and Green.

This trio, along with the eventual addition of Kevin Durant in 2016, led the Warriors to three championships in four years, setting numerous records and revolutionizing the game with their "small-ball" approach and emphasis on three-point shooting.

Jerry West's impact on the NBA can be seen across multiple generations. Not just in the players who emulated his style on the court, but also the front-office decisions that have shaped the league's landscape. His ability to identify talent and construct championship-caliber rosters has earned him a place among the greatest minds in basketball history.

Off the court, West has also been an advocate for mental health awareness, openly discussing his struggles with depression and anxiety. His bravery in sharing his personal story has helped to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues in the NBA and beyond.

In recognition of his many contributions to the game, Jerry West was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and as a contributor in 2010. He continues to be a respected figure in the NBA community, a symbol of excellence and innovation, and a trailblazer who has left an indelible mark on the sport he loves.

