Jimmy Butler's top three performances in the NBA playoffs

Jimmy Butler put on a show on Monday for the Miami Heat's home crowd and for the rest of the NBA fanbase when he dropped 56 points on 67.9% shooting, including 37.5% from three-point range and nine huge rebounds.

With as electric of a performance as Jimmy Butler displayed in Game 4 against Milwaukee, he has had his fair share of iconic performances in the NBA playoffs throughout his career.

Here are the three best performances by Butler in the playoffs:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3. Jimmy Butler dropped 40 points against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (Round 2 Game 1; 2020 NBA Playoffs)

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks

"Playoff Jimmy" arguably started with this performance as no one in the media saw this coming in a mile against the number one seed in the Eastern Conference at the time.

The Miami Heat were considered underdogs at the time with a young band of players in Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo being led by Jimmy Butler.

Although Butler was never considered amongst the superstar echelon of NBA players, he still ended up dropping 40 points on 13-20 shooting, including 2-2 from three-point range and going 12-13 from the free-throw line.

It was only Game 1, but it was enough for the Milwaukee Bucks and the rest of the NBA to take him and the Heat seriously.

2. Jimmy Butler goes for a 47-point career-high explosion against the Boston Celtics (Round 3 Game 6; 2022 NBA Playoffs)

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Six

With his team backed against the wall on the brink of elimination, Jimmy Butler put on his Superman cape and forced Game 7 against the Boston Celtics while down 3-2 on the road.

After a subpar Game 5 outing in Miami, Butler wanted to set the tone early to start the game at TD Garden. He looked unstoppable right from the jump and never looked back as he went for 47 points on 16-29 shooting, including 4-8 from three-point range and 11-11 at the charity stripe.

What made the performance even more impressive was that he went toe-to-toe against the number one ranked defense in the league and had no problem scoring as many points as he did.

1. Jimmy Butler gave LeBron "The King" James and the Lakers a 35,12 and 11 special (2020 NBA Finals Game 5)

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

It doesn't get more iconic than this for Butler on the biggest stage in the NBA. There have already been a number of iconic Finals performances in NBA history and Jimmy has found a way to be included.

Butler went up against the juggernaut of a team in the Los Angeles Lakers, wherein, LeBron James had 40 points for the ball game, which didn't seem to bother Butler.

The Miami Heat star had 35 points on 11-19 shooting and 12-12 from the free-throw line while also having 12 rebounds and 11 assists for a triple-double performance.

Jimmy Butler stats in Round 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks

With a 3-1 commanding lead for Butler and the Heat, it comes in no small part to Jimmy's MVP-level performance in this first-round series.

Butler is averaging 36.5 points on 62.8% shooting, including 52.9% from three-point range, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals.

Poll : 0 votes