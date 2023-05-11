Jock Landale Stats: How many points has Suns’ sophomore center averaged this season?

The Phoenix Suns have relied to Jock Landale, the unlikely hero who played extended minutes against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs. With that in mind, let's take a peak at how he performed in the 2022-23 season and the playoffs.

Landale is in his second year after leaving the San Antonio Spurs following his rookie season. With the Suns, the Australian bigman has played in key moments for his physicality and non-stop effort. For this season, he averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists for Phoenix.

He isn't much of a scorer, but he knows how to play his role the right way. Due to this, he's earned the trust of Monty Williams during crucial moments. So far, he's only played six games for the Suns in their current postseason run. Landale is averaging 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds, while shooting 57.1% from the field.

The Suns will make Landale start in their Game 6 bout against the Denver Nuggets after confirming that Deandre Ayton will not be available tonight. Ayton suffered a rib contusion in Game 5 and is the reason for why he'll be on the sidelines with Chris Paul tonight.

