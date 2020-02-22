Joel Embiid claims he's the 'best player in the world' after win over Brooklyn Nets

Embiid is a 3-time All-Star already

The coveted opportunity to play alongside the world's best in the All-Star Game helped boost Joel Embiid's confidence before the Sixers' first clash after the break, according to the Philly big man.

"The All-Star Game was fun. Being there in the fourth quarter, doing my thing at the end of the game, I thought it was great," Embiid said. "But the All-Star Game, just proving I'm here, I belong, and being the best player in the world, I just intend to keep coming out every single night and just play hard and trying to get wins and just go out and try to win a championship."

The Cameroonian beast dropped a monster stat-line of 39 points, 16 rebounds and 2 blocks, and helped his team to a 112-104 win in OT in the absence of Ben Simmons, before proclaiming himself as the 'best player in the world.'

Embiid has always been under the scanner for not making the final leap to the next level. When Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal questioned his will face-to-face on air, Joel held himself accountable, but it seems like he has finally crossed that threshold.

Leading the Philly lineup to wins is what everyone expects of Embiid on a consistent basis. He's averaging 23.3 points, 12 boards and 3.2 assists per game across the 40 games he has played this season. Has he finally turned the corner? Only time will tell.