Joel Embiid Injury Update: MRI reports on Sixers' superstar are concerning

According to Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, the Joel Embiid injury update is not good. Allegedly, the MRI on superstar Joel Embiid has not given the team any positive news ahead of their Saturday morning showdown with the Brooklyn Nets.

Prior to the game, Rivers spoke to media members where he gave a grim update on the situation:

"The tests after the game in the locker room. I mean, you think about it, down the stretch he made two amazing plays, blocked shots was huge. But, from my understanding, they checked his knee out right after the game because he was complaining about some soreness behind the knee, which is always a scary thing ...

"There was swelling already, which is way too early. And so we did the MRI, as a coach I hate that word, those three letters because it never comes out well. It just feels like that, whenever they tell a coach, 'Hey we're going to get an MRI.' It doesn't turn out well most of the time, and this one did not."

Despite the fact that the Philadelphia 76ers are currently 3-0 up in the series, Embiid's absence could be problematic in the second round if they are to beat the Nets in one more game. With the Boston Celtics currently ahead of the Atlanta Hawks in their series, the Celtics and 76ers seem to be on a collision course.

If the Joel Embiid injury update sees him miss a significant amount of time, the 76ers could be in trouble.

Joel Embiid injury update and the long list of playoff injuries

The Joel Embiid injury update isn't the only one that has made headlines so far. In addition to the Joel Embiid injury update, several other key players have missed time this postseason as well.

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat notably suffered a broken hand that required surgery, forcing him out for 4-6 weeks. Although there is hope that Herro could return, the Heat will have an uphill battle without him.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for Game 3 and Game 4 as a result of a lower-body injury. The news puts the LA Clippers at a serious disadvantage as they look to stave off a 3-1 start to the series against the Suns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to miss Game 2 against the Miami Heat as a result of a lower back injury stemming from Game 1. As the Bucks now look to take the floor later today, Antetokounmpo is doing everything he can to make sure he's fit to play.

Another notable injury that occurred during the playoffs was Ja Morant's hand injury, which happened in Game 1. After being forced to miss Game 2, the Grizzlies seem hopeful that Morant will be good to go for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Whether or not the Philadelphia 76ers are able to get a positive Joel Embiid injury update before the second round, only time will tell.

