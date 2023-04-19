NBA Playoff injuries: Looking at 5 impactful players who are sidelined after getting hurt

With the NBA playoffs underway, the best of the best are all vying for a chance to raise the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy. However, playoff injuries have also become a big story this year, with several notable players going down early.

At the same time, other teams went into the offseason with injuries to key players, putting them in a tough spot as things began. With that in mind, let's take a look at five impactful players who are dealing with injuries.

#5, Ja Morant

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant

When Ja Morant went down in Game 1 against the LA Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies immediately found themselves in trouble. Morant, who was holding his hand, left everyone fearful that he had suffered a season-ending injury. Fortunately for the Grizzlies, an MRI revealed he has a soft tissue bruise and no broken bones.

Despite that, he remains in some pain and will be a game-time decision against the LA Lakers. If Morant were to miss even one game, it would be borderline catastrophic for the Memphis Grizzlies, who are already without Steven Adams. The only silver lining, is that Morant avoided serious injury.

#4, Jaden McDaniels

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert faced a one-game suspension for punching Kyle Anderson, but Jaden McDaniels is sidelined indefinitely after breaking his hand punching a wall during that game, the regular season finale. McDaniels' thoughtless action cost him a chance to compete in the postseason.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are down 1-0 to the Denver Nuggets, with Game 2 in Denver on tap for Wednesday night.

#3, Tyler Herro

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

As the Miami Heat look to upset the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, they'll have to do so without Tyler Herro. The young sharpshooter broke his shooting hand in Game 1 and will undergo surgery to repair the damage.

Although there's a chance Herro could return in four to six weeks if the Heat were to make it to the NBA Finals, his absence can't be understated. Throughout the regular season, he averaged 20.1 points per game. So, playing without him will put the Heat in a tough spot.

#2, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards

When Giannis Antetokounmpo exited Game 1 against the Miami Heat, many feared the worst. Although Antetokounmpo seems to have avoided major injury, he's questionable for the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 2 showdown against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

With the Bucks already down 1-0, any missed time could be disastrous for the Milwaukee franchise.

#1, Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers

With a first-round matchup against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, the LA Clippers have been feeling the impact of Paul George's absence. Between his defensive abilities and elite-level shot-making, the team can't replace George's production on both ends of the court.

Although Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook were able to lead the team to a Game 1 win, George's absence was felt in Game 2. If the team is able to overcome a first-round matchup with the Suns, however, George will be able to return for the second round.

Poll : 0 votes